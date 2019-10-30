A number of factors can play into the success of an athlete at just about any level.
A degree of athleticism is a great base, obviously. Passion and determination are huge assets. Intelligence factors in to a high degree as well.
Augustana middle linebacker Luke Sawicki enjoys all of those traits, but there just might have been one other ingredient that led to the All-CCIW selection bursting onto the scene last year after a roller-coaster athletic career.
“In some ways, it was just the right scheme at the right time for him,” said Augie defensive coordinator Dick Maloney of Sawicki's emergence as the team's Mack backer and defensive leader. “He's really shown what he can do.”
Sawicki agrees.
“Coach Maloney came in and put in a new system where he allowed the linebackers to shoot the gaps — see the hole and run through and fly around and make those tackles and play aggressive and fast,” said Sawicki. “There was a lot less thinking and more playing football — reading and reacting, which I think is one of my strong suits.”
In the right position in the right system have been huge for Sawicki. He saw limited playing time his freshman and sophomore seasons, but that changed quickly when Maloney came aboard after the 2017 season.
“He was running our weak-side backer,” recalled Maloney of spring drills (of 2018). “After two days, I told him I was moving him to our Mack backer. He reads things, is very instinctive and is a quick learner. ... He understood what we wanted to accomplish.”
Sawicki had found his place. Last season, he led the Vikings with 99 total tackles, recording team highs in both solos (60) and assists (39). He also logged 18 tackles for loss. His 60 solo tackles ranked fifth-best all-time in the school's single-season charts and tied him for 25th across all of Division III. His 1.89 TFLs per game led the CCIW and helped him earn second-team all-league honors.
This fall, he leads the 4-3 Vikings with 65 tackles (second in the league), including a team-best 41 solos. He has 13 TFLs, trailing senior classmate Xavier Holley by half a TFL for the team lead. For good measure, he also has an interception, half way to last year's pick total.
“Coach Maloney came in and gave me a newfound confidence going into junior year,” said Sawicki, “I think I needed to take that next step and build on it this year.”
All this from a young man who had played sparingly in his football career until last fall. His prep career at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville was cut short by two severe knee injuries that each required surgery. The first was late in his junior year when he said he tore his ACL, MCL and broke his kneecap and leg and was very close to having his athletic career ended. After rehab and determination to get back to the field, his senior season was wiped out when he tore his ACL in the fifth practice of that season.
Not to be deterred, Sawicki showed his passion for the game and worked his way back to health. His love of the game shows as he has both knees protected to some degree. Both shoulders are wrapped in Ace bandages under his pads. Other bandages protect cuts on his arms.
Not only does he look like a football player, he carries himself like one — confident he is ready to do his job and lead the team in any way needed, but with a humility that helped him become a team captain.
Maloney jokingly wishes Sawicki were bigger than his 6-foot, 220-pounds. But when you make plays, size doesn't matter much.
“I guess the best thing I can say about Luke is that he's a football player,” said Maloney. “And a real good one.”
There are plenty of other attributes that make Sawicki the player that he is — including his intelligence. While being a student of the game, Sawicki has also succeeded in the classroom, proud of the fact he has made the Dean's List every term but the first of his freshman year as he sports a 3.659 GPA. That has put him in elite company as a semifinalist for the prestigious Campbell Trophy presented by the National Football Foundation. He is one of just 185 senior football players nation-wide (all divisions) to be considered for the Campbell Trophy which recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
The business administration major (with concentrations in finance and management) is in line for post-graduate scholarships, which would be nice as he plans to attend law school.
That is, unless a chance arises to continue his playing days and prove that the rough road was worth every twist and turn.
“I wouldn't trade it for the world; I loved every part of my career,” said Sawicki of his path to success. “I think my first two years being as trying as they were and my high-school career ending with the injuries, I think it's made the path that much more enjoyable.
“I've been blessed and am just trying to appreciate everything. It's made it that much more fun and enjoyable.”