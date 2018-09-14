Oklahoma (2-0) at Iowa State (0-1)
Basics: 11 a.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa
TV/radio: ABC; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM), KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State struggled offensively in its first game last week, collecting only 188 yards of offense in a 13-3 loss to Iowa. David Montgomery rushed for only 44 yards and quarterback Kyle Kempt injured his knee at the end of the third quarter. Kempt’s status for this game is uncertain. The Cyclones claimed a 38-31 victory over Oklahoma last year in Norman, snapping an 18-game losing streak against the Sooners. No. 5-ranked Oklahoma, which has outscored its first two opponents 112-35, still holds a 74-6-2 advantage in the series and has not lost in Ames since 1960.
South Florida (2-0) at Illinois (2-0)
Basics: 2:30 p.m., Soldier Field, Chicago
TV/radio: Big Ten Network; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM), WYEC (93.9 FM)
Storylines: The Illini and Bulls played last season in the Tampa Bay Bucs’ stadium, and the return match again will be in an NFL venue. Illinois is 2-0 despite losing senior quarterback AJ Bush to a hamstring injury after the first quarter of last week’s win over Western Illinois. Freshman MJ Rivers came in to throw two touchdowns passes, but Bush is likely to return this week. USF, which rolled up 680 yards in a 47-23 win over Illinois last season, toppled Georgia Tech 49-38 last week. QB Blake Barnett is 21st in the nation in total offense and has had a hand in producing eight touchdowns so far.
Augustana (1-0, 0-0) at Elmhurst (1-0, 0-0)
Basics: 1 p.m., Langhorst Field, Elmhurst, Illinois
Storylines: This is the 64th meeting between the two teams, with Augustana leading the all-time series 54-8-1 after beating the Bluejays 24-19 last season. Augustana is coming off a bye week after beating Coe 26-7 in its opener. Geneseo alum Ryan Pitra rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Elmhurst rallied from a 13-0 deficit to beat Aurora 21-20 last week. Orlando Hernandez has thrown for 272 yards and two touchdowns this season, both to Jawan Gaines. This is the 64th meeting between the two teams, with Augustana leading the all-time series 54-8-1.
St. Ambrose (2-0) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (2-0)
Basics: 11 a.m., Bishop John M. D'Arcy Stadium., Fort Wayne, Indiana
Storylines: St. Ambrose faces the top-ranked Cougars for the second straight year after falling 49-21 last season. St. Ambrose is 1-10 all time against the Cougars, with its only win coming in 2012. The Fighting Bees are coming off their first shutout since 2013, beating Lindenwood-Belleville 26-0 on Sunday. Saint Francis beat the University of St. Francis (Ill.) 49-19 last week and is averaging 45.5 points per game this season. The Cougars are riding a nation-long 25-game winning streak that includes the last two national championships. The Bees could be without veteran cornerback Kobe Easley, who is questionable with an ankle injury, but should get defensive back Reed Rollette back after he missed last week's game.