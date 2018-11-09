Baylor (5-4, 3-3) at Iowa State (5-3, 4-2)
Basics: 2:30 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames
TV/radio: FS1; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM), KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State trounced Kansas 27-3 last Saturday, claiming its fourth consecutive victory and prompting the Jayhawks to fire head coach David Beaty. The Cyclones are 23rd in this week’s AP poll. Hakeem Butler has caught a touchdown pass in every game on the current winning streak and is averaging 98.9 yards receiving per game, 10th best in the country. He had a 67-yard TD in last year’s win over Baylor. The Bears have a standout receiver of their own in senior Jalen Hurd, who was a star running back at Tennessee before transferring and becoming a wideout in Waco.
Illinois (4-5, 2-4) at Nebraska (2-7, 1-5)
Basics: 11 a.m., Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.
TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM), WYEC (93.9 FM)
Storylines: A week after being drilled by Maryland, Illinois had easily its best offensive game of the season in trouncing Minnesota 55-31. Reggie Corbin rushed for 213 yards and the Illini finished with 646 yards of total offense (430 on the ground). They now rank 11th in the country with an average of 249.4 yards rushing per game. Nebraska put up a fight against Ohio State before going down to a 36-31 loss that eliminated the Cornhuskers from bowl contention in Scott Frost’s debut season. These are the two bottom teams in the Big Ten in both scoring defense and total defense.
UNI (5-4, 4-2) at Youngstown State (3-6, 2-4)
Basics: 11 a.m., Stambaugh Stadium, Youngstown, Ohio
TV/radio: KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: UNI kept alive its hopes for an FCS playoff berth with its second victory of the season against a ranked opponent, dominating No. 14 Illinois State 26-16. The Panthers, ranked No. 23 this week, held the Redbirds to just three points until the fourth quarter. Youngstown State has had its struggles but is 3-2 at home. The Penguins are coming off perhaps their best game, a 17-7 loss to No. 1 North Dakota State in which the score was tied going into the fourth quarter. They are led by senior Tevin McCaster, who is second in the MVFC with 957 yards rushing.
Carthage (3-6, 3-5) at Augustana (4-5, 3-5)
Basics: 1 p.m., Lindberg Stadium
Storylines: Augustana is looking for its first .500 finish since 2014 with a win over the Red Men, against whom the Vikings are 66-17-4 all-time. The Vikings beat Carroll 24-14 last week while the Red Men are coming off a 48-3 loss to Wheaton. Augustana quarterback Zachary Fuller is just 48 yards behind Sam Frasco for third place on the school's career passing yards list with 3,923. Senior Ryan Pitra is seventh on the career carries list with 516. Carthage is under a new coach in Dustin Hass and is surrendering 318.1 yards per game but only 83.7 rushing.
Olivet Nazarene (4-5, 3-1) at St. Ambrose (6-3, 3-1)
Basics: 1 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Storylines: St. Ambrose is looking to end the season strong and beat the Tigers for the first time since 2015. The Bees took care of business last week with a 52-14 win over Trinity International. The Fighting Bees will have their hands full against freshman running back Jayvion Daniels, who broke the school's single-game rushing record with 274 rushing yards earlier this season and has rushed for 1,022 yards this year, averaging 8.3 yards per carry.