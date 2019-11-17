Putting up 51 points. Rushing for 349 yards. Totaling a season-high 568 yards offense. And winning its finale.
It was quite a way for the Augustana football team to cap its season on Saturday.
However, the 51-36 victory over Carthage at Art Keller Field was more than just a win to the 26 seniors in the program playing their final game.
It was a statement.
This huge senior class did something that hadn't been done by a Vikings football team since 2010 – finish with a record above .500. Saturday's victory gave the Vikings a 6-4 mark.
“Our senior class, we've been waiting for this since we got here.” said senior running back Bobby Jarosz after career-high marks of 35 carries and 263 yards. “We knew our freshman year that our senior class would go out with a big bang and hopefully redirect Augustana football in the right direction.”
The 6-4 mark was memorable. A 5-4 record in CCIW play left them in fifth place, just behind Washington University (7-3, 6-3) and Illinois Wesleyan (6-4, 6-3). Those were two games the Vikings played horribly in on the road. A blocked punt that IWU returned for a touchdown cost Augie in a 21-17 setback in Bloomington. A bad start with three straight turnovers was too much to overcome in a 35-14 setback to Wash-U.
Both of those were winnable games that got away, otherwise it could have been an even more memorable campaign.
A look into the season showed that the Vikings were playing with the teams in the middle tier of the conference. Dig deep enough and there were even bright spots in losses to league champ Wheaton (which Augie forced into a season-high eight punts) and North Central (held to its second-fewest points in a 42-14 setback) who were ranked in the top five in the country and headed to the 32-team playoffs. Just as important, the Vikings dominated the teams below them in the league.
This year, there were no “bad losses.”
Fifth-year coach Steve Bell and his coaching staff are continuing the climb with the program. He, however, says he won't remember this senior class for its win-loss record.
“I will focus more on the senior group,” said Bell of what was essentially his first full-cycle recruiting class. “The record? Other people can worry about that. We needed to get that win for this group. Just because of the good, the bad and the ugly they have been through in their careers. If they want to remember the season for the 6-4 record, that's fine. That's up to them.
“But I will remember it in terms of how they did it and what they did prior to that. It just so happens that we ended up with a winning record, but there's a lot more to this group than just a winning season in their senior year.”
To a man, this bunch came in determined to change the tide in the program and that was accomplished – no matter what the record would have been at the end of the campaign. This group survived a rugged 1-9 sophomore season when five of those losses came in the final minute of games. Most of these seniors were playing as freshmen and sophomores whether they were ready for it or not and had to learn how to win.
All the obstacles and pitfalls aside, there was a confidence in this group and it permeated throughout the locker room and into the football world.
Daniel Tjaden, a former Davenport Assumption prep, said there was no doubt that the program is in a better place and gaining traction for bigger things.
“We came in the program at 4-6 and I think we're going to help set up a pretty nice recruiting class for the upcoming seasons,” Tjaden said. “We look at Augie football and next year they are going to be competitive. Especially two or three years down the road, it could be scary for a lot of teams in the CCIW.
“We set them up well and proved that great players can come to Augustana and succeed. Guys like Xavier Holley, Luke Sawicki and Tom Dolis, and especially Bobby J after (Saturday). Guys can be successful in this program. It used to be one or two guys being successful in the program, but now it's a lot of guys and that's great to see.”
Even with all the accomplishments, there was still an emptiness.
“We wanted to be better than what we ended up with and actually wanted to compete for the conference title,” Jarosz said. “But it's great for recruiting, it's great for us. Maybe kids now will see Augustana as a top-tier team that can compete for a conference championship.”
And that is the message that Bell and his staff will take with them when they hit the recruiting trail hard beginning today.
“We have to make sure that we bring in an exceptional freshman class,” said Bell, noting weight work for the returning players also starts soon. “We're ahead of the game right now and have a handful of commits already. If we can keep them and get some really good ones on top of that, that's huge.”
There may not be any conference titles to show for it, but the Vikings proved that the rebuild is definitely headed in the right direction.