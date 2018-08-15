Kelly Bethke knows it's not a great situation for her Augustana College volleyball team as it starts camp this week.
The installation of the new gym floor in the Carver Center is well behind schedule, and that means when Bethke welcomes her club to campus today, it won't be for practice in their home facility. Instead, the sixth-year Viking coach will head across the Mississippi River with her 30-plus member squad to the new TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf for workouts.
"Obviously, it's not ideal. We want to be here at Augustana every step of the way,” said Bethke. “But we're excited for the new floor and understand that sometimes things take longer than expected. It's been frustrating, don't get me wrong. But it wasn't a huge surprise they were behind schedule.”
According to Mike Zapolski, Augustana athletic director, the wood portion of the Carver Center floor project was originally scheduled for completion on July 27. The east-end portion was originally scheduled for completion on Aug. 10. On Tuesday, workers were still sanding the main playing surface in preparation for painting and sealing.
According to Zapolski, the new floor is now expected to be done on Aug. 26. After a much-needed deep cleaning, he is hoping the team can be in the gym on the 30th. A rubber, multi-use surface will be installed in the east end of the facility, and that is now pinpointed for a Sept. 21 completion.
The Vikings are scheduled to open the home portion of their season on Wednesday, Sept. 5, against the University of Dubuque.
“It's been difficult with the logistics,” said Bethke of being transplanted from the team's home gym for workouts. “There has been so much to prepare for in practices, and now we have to get to another location and make that work. Now we'll be driving the team out there in vans twice a day for the first couple of days. After school starts, it makes it kind of difficult because our classes go until 4:20, and we want to get practice started by 5. Just making sure that everybody gets out there safely and in a timely manner is our biggest concern.”
Making this situation a little easier is the fact that Bethke and the Viking coaches are familiar with the TBK facility. With the Carver gym floor torn up all summer, as it needed to be replaced because of water damage that occurred June 2017, she held her summer camps at the new Bettplex. According to Zapolski, the college is covering expenses for use of the Bettplex as the volleyball or athletic department budgets are not taking that hit.
“It's a brand-new, beautiful facility with top-of-the-line courts, so that'll be good,” said Bethke, who returns seven seniors and eight juniors this fall. “The space itself is too big for us, but we'll still be able to get done what we need to get done. It's not the atmosphere we want; we want to play at the Carver Center. We're really excited about the new (floor) and getting back here.”
In the interim, she hopes to make the best of a tough situation with the help of those at the TBK Sports Complex.
“They were good about scheduling when we needed to be there,” said Bethke. “We're going to practice the same amount as if we were at the Carver Center. The players are going to work just as hard, and we're going to get as much accomplished on their courts as we would on our courts. We'll be ready.”
Even with being displaced from the team's home at Carver Center, Bethke was able to find a bright spot out of the bad situation.
“One would be that it's an air-conditioned facility,” she joked. “We haven't had that before at Augustana. For the first time since being here I haven't checked the weather a million times to see how hot it will get in the Carver Center. I think our players are going to appreciate that more than anybody.”