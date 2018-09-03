The Augustana football team started the season on the right note in Saturday's 26-7 road victory over Coe.
We will see how that factors for the Vikings moving forward in a key season for the program's rebuild. Augie has won its season-opener in three of coach Steve Bell's four years at the helm, but not been able to turn that into continued success in sub-.500 seasons in each campaign.
However, those in the program are hoping it's a different story this fall. They say there is a different feel. A different attitude.
“The vibe is good,” Bell said. “Even when the game was tight early, the vibe was different. We had some really good leadership. A lot of guys stepped up and made plays, but I'll point to the leadership. The guys are saying the right things and they are saying them at the right time.”
There was plenty of excitement on the sidelines, especially from a fired-up defensive unit that came up with six turnovers – three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
“I'm so proud of the guys,” senior Ryan Pitra said after rushing 31 times for 148 yards in the victory. “I've seen energy and support that I've never seen before.”
The enthusiasm was contagious as both the offense and defense were rooting for each other and excited for the success they were enjoying. And that led to a building of confidence and momentum.
“What they're saying, what they're doing ended up having a positive result,” Bell said.
Red zone woes: One area that had trouble finding positive results was the Viking offense in the red zone. Augie had five trips inside the Kohawks' red zone, coming away with two touchdowns and a field goal. It also missed a field goal and had one drive just before halftime stall at the 1-yard-line. One TD came on an 11-yard, fourth-down pass from Zach Fuller to Ethan Jennings to cap a four-play, 18-yard drive after a turnover.
Most painful was the scoreless drive when Augie had first-and-goal at the 3.
“Us in the red zone was abysmal and I'll take credit on that,” Bell said. “They were forcing our hand to throw the ball and I hesitated to throw the ball and I don't know why. So I'll clean that up. We've got guys who can win one-on-one and I didn't do a good job on that one. I should have put the ball in our quarterback and receivers hands and I didn't, but we'll clean that up.
“We got down here a lot, but now we have to finish. That's part execution in the run game, but part play-calling to put us in the best situation possible to be successful.”
Cleaning up mistakes: St. Ambrose pulled away in the second half of Saturday's 49-27 win over Dakota State, in part because the Fighting Bees cleaned up some mistakes from the first half.
Kobe Easley delayed St. Ambrose’s first possession of the season by fumbling a punt, giving the Trojans the ball at the SAU 17. The defense held and the Trojans missed a 30-yard field goal.
It wasn’t the only mistake in the first half as a holding penalty negated what would have been a first down when the Bees tried for a 4th-and-1 conversion late in the half tied at 14. After a punt, the Trojans drove down the field to take the lead, taking advantage of a blown coverage on the series.
Quarterback Jake Romani drove the Bees right down the field to tie the game and the Bees took control in the second half.
“We talked at halftime that we may have made enough mistakes for three ballgames in that first half,” SAU coach Mike Magistrelli said. “These are all things we can control, take it upon ourselves to correct these little mistakes. All that being said, we’re at half tied at 21 with the 25th ranked team and take it upon yourself to make these adjustments.
“It wasn’t anything scheme-wise in the second half. We were just a lot more consistent which is the word I keep using. It’s what we’re striving for. When we’re consistent, we’re pretty good.”
Punting early: At the beginning of Saturday's fourth quarter, Magistrelli continued to show his willingness to do things differently at times.
Griffin Zajac intercepted Dakota State QB Jared Richardson in the end zone, but elected to bring the ball out to the 4-yard line, St. Ambrose was deep in its own territory and leading 42-27 but after a pair of negative plays, the Fighting Bees were facing 3rd-and-12 from their own 2.
Magistrelli elected to punt with Romani.
“It was a goofy situation,” Magistrelli said. “We were up two scores and a negative play, a safety, holding in the end zone, some type of disaster there was the only thing that was going to really hurt us. … Just trying to flip some field position and get out of that hole.”
Though the ball only made it to the SAU 24, the Fighting Bees forced a turnover on downs to get the ball back.
Outside of that punt, Romani kicked the ball well, with four punts averaging 31.5 yards, including a long of 51 yards. Twice he pinned the Trojans inside their 20-yard line.
Youth showing: Zajac bringing the ball out of the end zone wasn’t the only gaffe made by a young Bee.
Freshman Shaun Zachary had an interception in the closing minutes and had a clear path to the end zone. However, before he crossed the goal line he started celebrating excessively, drawing a penalty and negating the pick-six.
It didn’t cost the Bees, who ran out the clock for the win. These miscues also don’t negate what were nice initial plays, just signs of the youth on which St. Ambrose is built around this season.