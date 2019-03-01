Six days after having their worst home outing of the season, the Augustana men's basketball team showed there was no hangover from their first Carver Center setback of the season.
Getting off to a blistering start, the nationally third-ranked Vikings made a total mismatch out of the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship opener against Aurora on Friday in front of a jam-packed home crowd, running away to a 93-67 victory.
The game was all but decided by halftime when the Vikings had already built a 60-29 lead and looked like a team in quest of its fifth straight Elite Eight appearance.
Augie (25-3) plays No. 24 Capital (21-7) this evening at 7 back at Carver Center (gate opens at 5:30 with no ticket pre-sale).
The Crusaders held off UW-Platteville 78-76 in overtime in Friday's opener. Capital capitalized on 7-of-10 free-throw shooting in the overtime session and survived when a 30-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer was off line. Four of the Crusaders starters were in double-digit scoring, led by senior guard Joey Weingartner's 25 and 17 from Caleb Cox.
The result left Augie not missing junior standout reserve Austin Elledge. One of the first guards off the bench for the Vikings is out this weekend after breaking his hand in Thursday's practice. He said the plan is for surgery on Monday to be available next weekend if the team is still alive.
On Friday, Augie was actually sluggish on the defensive end and a step slow, getting whistled for numerous early fouls.
On the offensive end, however, the hosts seemingly couldn't miss. Augie was 10-for-15 on 3s on the opening half when it shot 23-of-35 (65.7 percent) from the field.
With just a 14-9 lead after the first official stoppage at the 15:55 mark, the Vikings blew open the game with a 13-3 run before the next stoppage at the 11:32 mark. Pierson Wofford started that run with two buckets, Brett Benning had two baskets around a wide-open Micah Martin dunk, and Benning drilled a 3-pointer for a 27-11 Viking lead.
In the first half, Aurora (17-12) had only seven buckets, missing 16 shots.
All five Augie starters played less than 20 minutes in the contest, seeing very limited second-half action. Benning led Augie's scoring with a game-high 21 points. Orange added 14, Nolan Ebel 13 and Wofford 11.
Former Rockridge prep Carson Frakes hit two 3-pointers in his 14 minutes of play and added nine points and six rebounds. Freshman Jacob Schwerbrock also got in and got a bucket.
Former United Township Panther De'Ante Walker had two points and a rebound for Aurora in just under seven minutes of action. Terrell Wilson led Aurora with 15 points.
Augie point guard honored: The Old Dominion Athletic Conference, in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Salem, Virginia, announced on Friday the finalists for the 2019 Jostens Trophy and Augustana senior guard Nolan Ebel (Regis Jesuit HS, Denver, Colo.) is one of just 10 men’s players, nationwide, in contention for the honor. This is the 22nd year of the award and it will be presented in Salem on March 14.
Ebel, a three-year starter at point guard, helped lead the Vikings to their fifth consecutive College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin championship this year. Augustana will be making its sixth straight NCAA Division III Tournament appearance and has advanced to the quarterfinals or further in each of the last four years. Ebel and the Vikings fell 79-78 to Babson in the 2017 national championship game.
On the year, Ebel leads Augustana in scoring (16.1 ppg), three-point field goals (58) and three-point percentage (.430) and ranks second in free throw percentage (.836) and assists (84). He’s shooting .495 from the field with an average of 3.3 rebounds per game and 24 steals.
As he heads into his fourth and final NCAA Tournament, Ebel is the 11th-leading scorer in school history with 1,338 points. In addition, he ranks fifth all-time in three-point percentage (.447), assists (312) and free throws made (373) and seventh in three-point field goals (143).
The winner of the Jostens Trophy is chosen by a national selection committee that consists of college coaches, former athletes, college administrators and selected members of the media. The members of the national selection committee cast their votes based on three criteria: basketball ability, academic ability and community service.