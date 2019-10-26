WHEATON — Football may be a four-quarter game, but it only took one to decide Saturday's CCIW clash when Augustana visited No. 5 Wheaton.
With a 23-point outburst in the second frame, the Thunder took control en route to a 40-0 victory at a rainy and windy McCully Stadium for their 13th straight victory in the series.
A key for Augie going into the game was to have good starts in the first and third quarters.
The first part of that equation happened against a Wheaton club that has been putting away teams early this season. Senior defensive back Luke Phelan came up with an interception on the first play of the game.
But even staying close, two missed scoring chances in the first 16 minutes of the game allowed the hosting Thunder to find their way — mostly in short-field situations. The Thunder struck on some big plays in that second quarter, opening the floodgates against a defense that faced 73 snaps.
“It would have given some relief to the defense,” said Augie coach Steve Bell of how some early offensive success might have changed the game.
It is the first time Augie has been shut out in Bell's five years at the helm and the first time they have been held scoreless since a 7-0 setback to Illinois Wesleyan in 2009, a string of 100 games.
Trailing 3-0, Augustana (4-3, 3-3 CCIW) set itself up for success when Bobby Jarosz blocked a punt the Vikings recovered at the Wheaton 26. However, a holding penalty and two incompletions left the Vikings trying a 44-yard field goal. Owen Ennis, who had made all six of his field goal attempts coming into the game, didn't make good contact and watched as his line drive kick with the wind bounced off the crossbar.
You have free articles remaining.
Augie's next possession heading into a stiff breeze ended on downs early in the second quarter at the Wheaton 31.
Those were the best scoring chances for the Vikings, who finished with just 115 yards offense in 59 snaps. Augie had only four first down the entire game as they were held to 39 yards rushing in 37 attempts.
“The wet weather forced us into running the ball more,” said Bell, whose club was 10-of-22 passing for 76 yards. “We can't run against that team consistently. Like last year in the wind, it took any phase of throwing the ball out of the game. We tried, but because of their rush or the ball slipping, you know what I mean, it was difficult because we couldn't run the ball to save our lives.”
Augie had 12 snaps in Wheaton territory two plays into the second quarter — most of those after the pick and the blocked punt. Five more snaps in Thunder turf came after Alek Jacobs snapped off a 40-yard run, but that drive also stalled into the wind. A scramble led to Zach Fuller's 29-yard pass to Ethan Jennings for three more snaps in Wheaton's end in the second quarter.
In the second half, the Vikings didn't get past their own 36-yard line.
Meanwhile, the Thunder rolled up 341 yards in 73 snaps (50 carries, 155 rushing; 186 passing), most of those in Augie territory.
Wheaton got rolling with the wind in the second quarter, starting off with a safety when Fuller was called for intentional grounding on a pass out of his own end zone. The Thunder (7-0, 6-0 CCIW) scored on their next three possessions — the last two on 57- and 32-yard passes that moved the score to 26-0 at halftime.
“I thought our defense played really good, but we busted a couple of coverages that got them their early touchdowns,” said Bell. “Overall, we did a pretty decent job. That may be tough to say when we gave up 40 points, but they were playing with less than half a field. That's very difficult on the defense.”