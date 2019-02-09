Seniors doing what seniors do.
Brett Benning with the first seven points of the game. Chrishawn Orange with a fast-break bucket. Nolan Ebel with a nothing-but-net 3-pointer.
On senior night for the Augustana men's basketball team, those three senior starters got things going in the right direction and gave the hosts plenty of momentum from the opening tip. Never trailing, the Vikings rolled to a convincing 78-56 victory over Millikin on Saturday evening.
The victory moved the Vikings to 22-2, 14-1 in the CCIW and secured them the outright CCIW title in front of a packed Carver Center that witnessed the four seniors move their career record to 100-19. The fifth straight crown is a league record in men's basketball.
With the win, Augie also secured the right to host the upcoming CCIW Tournament that will be held the weekend of Feb. 22-23.
“That was awesome,” said Benning of that start that led to a commanding 44-22 halftime lead. “We got the crowd into it right away. For all of us seniors to get the game started in that fashion was pretty ironic. It was pretty cool that it happened that way.”
The seniors and the entire team would have liked to have been a little smoother in what turned out to be a sketchy second half. The Vikings endured a 7:03 dry spell but never lost a double-digit cushion against the Big Blue (10-12, 4-10 CCIW).
“The only thing I said to them after the game was 'great first half,'” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine. “That game was effectively over at halftime. I thought we lost some focus, but I couldn't be more pleased that we got a 22-point win on senior night to clinch a historic championship.”
Minutes were dispersed for the Vikings as was scoring as 10 Vikings cracked the scoring column. Seniors Orange (12), Benning (11) and Ebel (10) were among the leaders. Junior starter Pierson Wofford added 10 as did junior reserve Austin Elledge. Junior guard Lucas Simon added nine on three big 3-pointers.
“Second half was pretty rough,” said Ebel, ecstatic with the win and title. “It was kind of hard to sustain a big lead; we got complacent sometimes and for a veteran group that's rare for us. Thankfully we got the win.”
Augie was up 56-28 when Elledge hit a 3 at the 16-minute mark when the slide started. Millikin got as close as 56-40 with 9:33 left, but Augie answered with a 12-4 run that was capped by three-point plays by junior center Micah Martin on a putback and Orange's breakout.
Appropriately, senior Joe Kellen's two free throws, an Ebel fastbreak and an Orange bucket set the stage for the seniors to be awarded with a standing ovation when they finally left the court with :36.8 left on the clock.
And then the celebration with the championship trophy began.