Cassin Wolfe can't believe how quickly the time went by.
It was just three years ago the Bettendorf graduate was thrust onto the playing field as a freshman linebacker for the Augustana Vikings, part of a youth movement during Steve Bell's first year as head football coach.
Now, Wolfe is the grizzled vet and the senior leading the Augustana defense into their season opener Saturday against Coe College in Cedar Rapids.
"It just feels weird that it's senior year already," Wolfe said. "We're really looking forward to our last year, turning the program around."
Wolfe hasn't enjoyed the same team success he was accustomed to in high school. The Bulldogs went 28-8 with Wolfe on the varsity roster and reached the state semifinals in his junior and senior seasons. The Vikings have gone 8-22 in Wolfe's first three seasons of college football.
But that hasn't stopped Wolfe from bringing the same mentality across the river to Rock Island.
"It was harder coming here and not winning right away, but I was taught to just put my nose in the dirt and work every single day," Wolfe said. "I think Bettendorf instilled a lot of traits in me that helped me a lot in college, just with the hard work."
It was something Bell quickly noticed, and it was a big factor in why Wolfe saw the field so early in his career.
"As with most freshmen, it’s amazing to remember what they were when they first came in and then where they’re at in terms of maturity," Bell said. "It’s a process for every kid and every kid is different but Cassin is awesome."
Wolfe spent much of those first few years learning from leaders of years past, such as linebacker Jack Asquini and quarterback Sam Frasco, who earned CCIW offensive player of the year honors as a senior when Wolfe was a freshman.
"For Jack, for me, I just followed his every move," Wolfe said. "Their hard work, the way they approached every single day, every practice with passion."
Now that he's the senior, he's trying to instill that same passion onto the younger players while also meeting some lofty expectations.
"We need Cassin to have a huge year, we need him to lead this football team," Bell said. "I don’t know this for sure, but he’s probably had the most snaps of anybody on our football team in a competitive environment. He needs to be one of our dudes."
Through his first three seasons, Wolfe hasn't given any reason to think he won't rise to the challenge.
He has finished among the team's top four in tackles each season with the Vikings. He currently has 182 career tackles and with another strong season will finish in the top 10 in Augustana history.
"I just try to leave a lasting impression on the football program as a whole," Wolfe said. "The stats and stuff don't really mean that much to me. Wins and losses obviously mean a lot more to me and the team itself."
So Wolfe will focus this year on helping the Vikings recover from a 1-9 campaign in 2017, the first time since 1956 Augustana failed to record at least two wins.
Four of those losses were decided in the final minute by a field goal or less, leaving Wolfe optimistic that there can be significant progress this season.
"I think we’re headed on the right path, it’s just finishing for us as a whole," he said. "Last year we had a lot of close games with a lot of teams so I think for this year, a big motto for us is finish."
Wolfe's belief is backed by the experience on both sides of the ball.
The Vikings return 13 starters and many more players who have seen playing time out of necessity as Bell attempts to bring the Vikings back to prominence.
"Everybody else will judge that on did you win the CCIW, did you make the playoffs, win the national championship?" Bell said. "They need to put Augustana football back to where it’s competitive and whatever that looks like, I can’t attach a number to it. But at the end of the day, they’ll be able to walk off the graduation stage thinking they put it in a way better place than where they got it at."
For Wolfe and the seniors, to do that would be a fitting way to end their careers.
"Obviously when we came in as Bell’s first class our goal was to turn the Augustana football program around," Wolfe said. "I think we’re going to be remembered on how we do this year. That’s going to put a lot of pressure on us, but I think we’re looking forward to it."