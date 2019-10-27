Lex Jones knows most eyes will be on her this coming basketball season.
However, the Augustana senior guard and two-time team MVP doesn't mind it one bit. That's because she is confident the rest of the 2019-20 Viking squad will be in position to complement her abilities as the program turns the page on a new path.
While being a CCIW contender and postseason participant continue to be the goals, it will be a different Vikings bunch that takes the court in two weeks looking to improve on last season's fourth-place league finish.
Five key contributors — including locals Izzy Anderson, Sadie Roberts and Clare Kramer — graduated from last season's 14-12 Augie team, leaving a bit of a rebuild.
“Definitely a different looking team,” eighth-year coach Mark Beinborn said at Sunday's media day at the Carver Center. “We have strong depth again. Where I think we relied on those seniors to play a lot of minutes last year, our now sophomore group as freshmen weren't quite ready last year. Now they are looking incredibly poised and ready to play.”
Among those sophomores who will see plenty of court time are center Cassie Kruse (combining with junior Gillian O'Neil and senior Maddy Murillo in the post), guard/forward Daina Riser, and guards Olivia Hagerty and Chaadah Hodges. Another newcomer who Beinborn will be putting on the court immediately is freshman guard Gabby Loiz, a former Alleman prep. Rock Island's Lauren Hall is also a sophomore expected to see an increased role this season.
“We do have a sophomore group that is very talented,” Beinborn said. “Lex is one of the best players this program has ever seen. When you return a player that is one of the best scorers, rebounders and defenders in the league, and has the potential to be the best player on the floor any given night, you have a chance to really do some things.
“What's exciting about this group is they're an athletic group. I think our speed and length — we have a bunch of taller guards … I think we're continuing to evolve as a program and that's enjoyable.”
Jones is excited for this version of the Vikings and is looking forward to emerging as a team leader.
“I think we're going to see an athletic, young core that is fast-paced and really pushing tempo this year,“ said Jones, a first-team All-CCIW selection who averaged 13.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season. “I think there's going to be a lot of explosiveness.”
However, with so many new faces ready for important roles along with key returners Justice Edell and Mia Lambert, Beinborn knows it could take some time for this team to find its footing. With up to a dozen players expected to see playing time in an up-tempo system, finding the right combinations will be critical.
“We're evolving,” he said.
But the goals remain the same.
“We're in the same mindset that we've been in the last three years and that's to finish top four (in the CCIW) and take a step closer to competing for the top two,” Beinborn said. “That's the next step in this program's evolution. We're consistently in that mix for the top four and that's great. Now we're ready to compete for those top two spots.”
That task, he says, starts on the defensive end and holding teams to a lower field goal percentage.
“We've got to be No. 1 on defense if we're going to be in a position to fight for those top two spots,” he said. “That's everybody buying in on defense. … I think we're really grasping it and getting the buy-in, but we still have a lot of work to do.”