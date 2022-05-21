Augustana's NCAA baseball tourney run ends

All postseason long, the Augustana baseball team has excelled at finding ways to stay alive.

Against Aurora in NCAA Div. III regional play, however, their run finally ended.

Too many early runs left Augie in a big hole and an offense that managed only one hit struggled to close the gap in a 10-1 Aurora win.

Augustana starter Nathaniel Sammer lasted only one inning, as a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases with nobody out, setting up an RBI single, a two-run double and an RBI groundout to make it 4-0 after one inning.

It was 6-0 after two innings, and the Vikings' only run came in the fourth when Alex Simon's RBI groundout drove in Kyle Wise. The inning also featured Augustana's only hit, a Zachary Vrbancic single.

Augustana had lost to Aurora 8-7 in Friday's regional opener for both teams.

Earlier Saturday, Augustana beat Milwaukee School of Engineering 5-3 in 10 innings to stay alive in the double elimination bracket. Wise was the hero of that game as the Geneseo alum hit a two-run, 10th inning home run to propel the Vikings to the win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0