Ball State AD joins Hawkeye staff

Beth Goetz, the director of athletics at Ball State since 2018, has been named as the deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer at Iowa.

The hire of the 48-year-old administrator was announced Wednesday by Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta.

She will replace Barbara Burke on the Iowa staff. Burke announced plans to retire within the next year earlier this summer.

Goetz joins the Iowa administrative staff with more than two decades of experience as a collegiate athletics administrator, including working at Minnesota from 2013-16 and Connecticut from 2016-18 before being hired to lead the athletics department at Ball State.

“The University of Iowa has a storied tradition, and I want to thank Gary Barta and President Barb Wilson for the opportunity to join the Hawkeye family,’’ Goetz said in a statement. “I look forward to working with such an outstanding team.’’

She currently chairs NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee after spending the 2021-22 season as the group’s vice chair.

“Beth is a proven, experienced and respected leader in college athletics,’’ Barta said in a statement announcing the hire. “We’re excited to have her join the Hawkeye family.’’

A collegiate soccer player at Brevard College and Clemson, Goetz graduated from Clemson with a bachelor of arts degree in 1996, then earned a master’s in 2000 from Missouri-St. Louis where she worked as the head women’s soccer coach from 1997-2008.

At Ball State, she currently supervised 19 intercollegiate sports teams, all head coaches and the senior athletics department professional staff.

The programs at Ball State have won 10 Mid-American Conference championships during Goetz’s tenure including seven during the 2021-22 school year.

She previously served as a deputy athletics director at Minnesota from 2013-15 and was as the interim director of athletics at the Big Ten institution during the 2015-16 school year before becoming the chief operating officer and senior woman administrator at Connecticut.

Goetz began her administrative career as an assistant athletics director and senior woman administrator at Missouri-St. Louis from 2001-08, leaving to fill a similar role at Butler from 2008-13 before joining the staff at Minnesota.