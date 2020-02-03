Barta welcomes expanded playoff committee role

“The one question I asked all three of them was if you had to do it over again would you and all three of them said, ‘yes.’ They said it was a great experience,’’ Barta said.

Barta joined the selection committee prior to the start of the 2019 season and his expanded role will include a modest increase in the amount of time he spends each week as the football season progresses.

Before the season begins, there will occasional meetings to attend in Dallas and teleconferences to take part in and he will participate in an orientation session for new committee members.

Once the season kicks off, he will join other committee members in watching games on a weekly basis.

“The committee work is a great excuse to watch a lot of football,’’ Barta said. “When teams playing during the week, they’re being watched and on Saturdays, I’ll watch some other games of interest around our schedule.’’

Early Sunday morning, all committee members receive access to virtually every game that is played during the weekend, a video file that trims away commercials and huddles and allows for a quick view of the action.