Tony Huntley was hoping that someday he would be able to head up the baseball program at his collegiate alma mater.

After 25 years as Jim Callahan’s assistant coach, Huntley can finally call himself head baseball coach at St. Ambrose University.

“It’s truly an honor to be the head coach at the place I played and graduated,” said Huntley, a former two-time All-Midwest Classic Conference shortstop for the Bees who helped the program to a 1996 NAIA National runner-up finish in Callahan's first year as head coach.

“You’re always waiting for this chance,” said Huntley, who admitted that being a head coach at SAU was the preferred option when weighed against taking over another program.

The door for this opportunity opened for the 50-year-old when Callahan took a position in the admissions department as Director of Athletic Enrollment after logging over 600 coaching victories with the Bees in 28 seasons that also included a third-place NAIA finish. He was a six-time conference coach of the year.

“There are few people who have the history with St. Ambrose baseball that Tony Huntley does,” SAU Athletic Director Mike Holmes said in a release announcing the promotion. "He has dedicated his playing and coaching career to the Fighting Bees, and I am confident he will pursue the head coaching job with a passion that exemplifies his commitment to SAU."

Huntley, who also played at Alleman High School (class of 1991), said no drastic changes were immediately planned for the program.

“Right now, it’s steady as she goes,” he said. “I’ll be implementing some stuff that I’ve wanted to do for years. I’ve had some of that reign already; it’s just a matter of fingerprinting what I want to do moving forward. … I don’t want to come in and change everything right away.”

That slow transition, he said, will begin with a reduced season of fall ball that will include getting his players on the field for some evaluation. There is also a cross-river series planned for October with the Black Hawk College program at the Braves’ new facility on the Moline campus.

“Hopefully I can implement the right moves to get us back to being relevant in the NAIA again,” Huntley said. “When I say relevant, I mean top 25 and making trips to regionals and the World Series.”

He knew what the feeling was like as a player and as an assistant, with the Bees last making the national tournament in 2017 with a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament title. Last year, the Bees finished 25-25-1, 18-8-1 in CCAC play, finishing half a game behind league champ St. Francis (Illinois).

Huntley said assistant coaches Joe Vaccaro and Trevor Hatcher would remain on staff and be joined by another assistant to help handle the 55-player program. Huntley said that new assistant would come in and also take over his former responsibilities as the university’s athletic facilities director.

Huntley graduated from SAU in 1996 with a sport management-business degree and joined the coaching staff for the 1997 season. He earned his Master's in Organizational Leadership from SAU in 2005

Huntley and his wife, Ellen, reside in Eldridge. They have three sons, Alex, Maxwell and Jax.