A player-by-player look at the 2020-21 Hawkeyes

Starters
Luka Garza, 6-11, sr.
Almost everyone’s preseason national player of the year may not top his astonishing 2019-20 statistics (23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds) but he reportedly has improved defensively, has extended his shooting range and almost certainly will improve on his 65.1% free throw shooting of a year ago.
Connor McCaffery, 6-5, jr.
Likely to start at power forward but can (and undoubtedly will) play almost every position at one time or another. Averaged 6.2 points per game while starting every game last season and led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. Provides toughness and leadership that are hard to quantify with statistics.
Joe Wieskamp, 6-6, jr.
Has started the first 66 games of his college career and has been a reliable offensive force, averaging 14.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season. Has gained strength and could be ready to be even more effective as the No. 2 scoring option behind Garza.
CJ Fredrick, 6-3, so.
Averaged 10.2 points per game and shot Big Ten-best 46.1% from 3-point range in making the league’s all-freshman team last season. After undergoing foot surgery in July, he feels more explosive and ready to be the perimeter defensive stopper the Hawkeyes need.
Jordan Bohannon, 6-1, sr.
No. 1 on Iowa’s career 3-point shooting list and No. 6 in assists, he appears to finally be healthy after undergoing surgery on both hips in the past 18 months. His shooting range can match almost anyone in the country but his role may be more as a facilitator this season.
Top reserves
Jack Nunge, 6-11, so.
Started five games last season before suffering a torn ACL and 14 games as a freshman in 2017-18, but is likely to come off the bench as Garza’s backup and the only experienced true power forward on the team. Decent perimeter shooter who may be primed for a breakout season.
Joe Toussaint, 6-0, so.
Started 20 games after Bohannon was hurt last season but also is likely to be a reserve. A disrupter on defense and a pass-first point offensively but his shooting improved near the end of last season and during the off-season. Averaged 6.5 points per game and shot 83.1% at the line.
Patrick McCaffery, 6-9, fr.
Sidelined after playing just two games last season because of issues related to his 2013 battle with cancer. Now healthy and bulked up to 205 pounds, he could be a major force offensively because of his ability to run and jump and the fact that he provides guard skills in a forward’s body.
Newcomers
Ahron Ulis, 6-3, fr.
Steady guard whose brother, Tyler, starred at Kentucky and who is equally capable of playing either backcourt position.
Tony Perkins, 6-4, fr.
Has a 38-inch vertical and could be an explosive offensive player or disruptive defender in some situations this season.
Keegan Murray, 6-8, fr.
Son of ex-Hawkeye Kenyon Murray is well-rounded offensively and a steady rebounder who should provide depth at power forward.
Kris Murray, 6-8, fr.
Perhaps not quite as good a perimeter shooter as his twin brother, but is strong taking the ball to the basket and a tenacious defender.
Josh Ogundele, 6-10, fr.
Still trying to get into shape after arriving from England in late August, but the 285-pounder could provide a physical presence in situations.
— Don Doxsie
