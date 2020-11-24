A player-by-player look at the 2020-21 Hawkeyes

Jordan Bohannon, 6-1, sr.

No. 1 on Iowa’s career 3-point shooting list and No. 6 in assists, he appears to finally be healthy after undergoing surgery on both hips in the past 18 months. His shooting range can match almost anyone in the country but his role may be more as a facilitator this season.

Top reserves

Jack Nunge, 6-11, so.

Started five games last season before suffering a torn ACL and 14 games as a freshman in 2017-18, but is likely to come off the bench as Garza’s backup and the only experienced true power forward on the team. Decent perimeter shooter who may be primed for a breakout season.

Joe Toussaint, 6-0, so.

Started 20 games after Bohannon was hurt last season but also is likely to be a reserve. A disrupter on defense and a pass-first point offensively but his shooting improved near the end of last season and during the off-season. Averaged 6.5 points per game and shot 83.1% at the line.

Patrick McCaffery, 6-9, fr.