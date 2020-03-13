A pretty bizarre day in the world of sports

INDIANAPOLIS — The players from Michigan and Rutgers were out on the court, stretching, warming up and putting up practice shots in what was already an eerie scene.
There were no bands playing, no cheerleaders running around, almost no fans. The bouncing of basketballs and squeaking of shoes was clearly audible in even the most remote corners of Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Michigan players were smiling and gesturing toward the few people who were there, marveling at how weird it was going to be to play a game in a 20,000-seat arena with maybe 100 people watching.
Then the word came: They weren’t going to play at all. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not this weekend.
Later in the day they learned they weren't going to play next week either. Or the week after that.
It felt like we’d all stumbled into Bizarro World. It was something guys like me had never experienced before.
Then again, I’ve only been doing this for 40 years or so.
The Big Ten canceled the remainder of its men’s basketball tournament Thursday just minutes before the second day of action was to begin.
It was part of a domino effect resulting from concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
A few hours later, NCAA officials announced that it also was canceling the NCAA tournaments for both men and women.
For those of us who wait 11 months for this thing to roll around again each year, it was almost too much to grasp.
Just the chain of events involving the Big Ten was weird enough.
In a span of 24 hours, the league went from slightly reducing contact between media and the athletes to deciding no fans would be allowed to attend the tournament to scuttling the tournament altogether.
All of this was done in spite of the fact that not a single person connected with the tournament in any way has been diagnosed with COVID-19. None of the players, coaches, fans, media.
But if public health officials are to be believed in their projections of how widespread this pandemic could become, they made the right call.
It looks as though the entire sports world is being shut down.
Most of the other conference tournaments also have been canceled, including the Missouri Valley Conference women's tournament in the Quad-Cities.
Major sports entities worldwide have suspended competition for the time being. That includes Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the NBA, the NHL and professional tennis. Others, including NASCAR and the PGA Tour, have decided to continue competition without fans.
Most of those other sports presumably will be back in a few weeks or months.
But it's mind-boggling to think that there will be no March Madness this year.
This thing is a national obsession every spring. The NCAA reportedly gets about 70% percent of its income from the television rights. The gambling industry has a comparable reliance on the event.
Millions of people around the country call in sick just so they can stay home and watch the first-round games. Those folks were going to have a great excuse this time around.
"Hey Boss, I feel like I might be coming down with a touch of COVID-19 so I won’t be able to come in on Thursday and Friday. Also Thursday and Friday nights next week. And the second Monday night after that."
I know, it’s no joking matter. This is serious stuff. If this thing gets as big as the experts say it will, many of those people weren't going to need to fake illnesses.
While it seems on the surface as though Thursday’s actions might be overzealous in view of how many actual cases have been identified so far, the officials making these calls are erring on the side of caution. It’s hard to fault anyone for that.
"This is one of those situations where there were a lot of people who were telling me: ‘I don't know,’" Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in explaining his conference's decision. "I get concerned when I hear 'I don't know' a few too many times.
"I don't want to have any regrets. I want to make sure as a conference we do the right things because if something had gone awry here, I don't want to be in a position looking back, saying, ‘If only we would have canceled this tournament.'"