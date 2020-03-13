A pretty bizarre day in the world of sports

Most of those other sports presumably will be back in a few weeks or months.

But it's mind-boggling to think that there will be no March Madness this year.

This thing is a national obsession every spring. The NCAA reportedly gets about 70% percent of its income from the television rights. The gambling industry has a comparable reliance on the event.

Millions of people around the country call in sick just so they can stay home and watch the first-round games. Those folks were going to have a great excuse this time around.

"Hey Boss, I feel like I might be coming down with a touch of COVID-19 so I won’t be able to come in on Thursday and Friday. Also Thursday and Friday nights next week. And the second Monday night after that."

I know, it’s no joking matter. This is serious stuff. If this thing gets as big as the experts say it will, many of those people weren't going to need to fake illnesses.

While it seems on the surface as though Thursday’s actions might be overzealous in view of how many actual cases have been identified so far, the officials making these calls are erring on the side of caution. It’s hard to fault anyone for that.