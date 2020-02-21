A unique senior class set to say goodbye to Augie basketball program

All six of them have had to overcome major stumbling blocks during their careers, some obstacles that may have resulted in others packing it in.

While Wofford, Martin, Ferguson and Simon all saw action when the Vikings played in the 2017 NCAA Division III national title game in Salem, Va., Elledge emerged as a key backup to Ebel before becoming a standout starter and the second-leading scorer this season.

Wofford, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, may epitomize the resolve of this senior class. He suffered a broken jaw that required surgery after being attacked on campus prior to the start of his sophomore season. A situation that resulted from that led to him being removed from school and missing the back half of that season. Coming back, his junior season ended three games in when he suffered a serious knee injury during an exhibition game against the University of Illinois in Champaign.

He was bound and determined to get all he could out of his college experience and is enjoying his fifth year in the program.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}