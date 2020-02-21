A unique senior class set to say goodbye to Augie basketball program

When the Augustana men’s basketball team celebrated senior night a year ago, the Vikings bid adieu to Chrishawn Orange and Nolan Ebel, a pair of All-Americans who led the program to incredible accomplishments as part of a highly decorated group.
On Saturday, when the Vikings honor six seniors in their final regular-season home game prior to the contest against North Park, it will be another lofty celebration.
Among the players being honored are three of the tallest players in the CCIW — 6-foot, 11-inch Micah Martin; 6-9 Donovan Ferguson and 6-8 Roman Youngblut.
However this group, which also includes fifth-year senior Pierson Wofford and guards Austin Elledge and Lucas Simon, will be remembered for more than its height.
“All of them, what you would say collectively about them, is that they are a group of great grit, great perseverance, and great character,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine. “In the end, you can look back and realize the remarkable careers these guys have had.”
What may define this group the most is its collective fortitude.
“We’ve had a lot of adversity; almost every player in our class has had something that has set them back a little bit,” said Elledge. “Some have been worse than others, but us having to work our ways back had made us even stronger.”
All six of them have had to overcome major stumbling blocks during their careers, some obstacles that may have resulted in others packing it in.
While Wofford, Martin, Ferguson and Simon all saw action when the Vikings played in the 2017 NCAA Division III national title game in Salem, Va., Elledge emerged as a key backup to Ebel before becoming a standout starter and the second-leading scorer this season.
Wofford, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, may epitomize the resolve of this senior class. He suffered a broken jaw that required surgery after being attacked on campus prior to the start of his sophomore season. A situation that resulted from that led to him being removed from school and missing the back half of that season. Coming back, his junior season ended three games in when he suffered a serious knee injury during an exhibition game against the University of Illinois in Champaign.
He was bound and determined to get all he could out of his college experience and is enjoying his fifth year in the program.
“I’m appreciative of all the opportunities I’ve been given and all the experiences,” said Wofford. “I was given an opportunity to play the game I love. It may not have been my best year on the court, but it has been the best year for me to learn to be a leader and those aspects will help me much more later in life.”
Many in this group will be defined by the word “progress.” The three big guys came in as projects. Elledge and Simon became better players each season, and as a result, their values grew.
However, it hasn’t been easy for any of them. Simon, like Wofford, had a major knee injury from which he recovered and prospered. Elledge suffered a broken hand in the postseason as a junior and was relegated to the bench during the Vikings’ fifth straight run to the Sweet 16. Ferguson had some health issues and also dealt with his father’s death during his college days.
“We’ve put in so much work and sweat with this group of guys,” said Ferguson, adding it’s surreal his senior season is coming to a close. “The season hasn’t gone exactly how it was planned, but this has been my favorite group of guys to play with. There are so many different personalities and backgrounds and it’s so cool how we came together to gel.”
Then you have Youngblut. The former Davenport Assumption prep has been used sparingly but remained a key cog in the trio of big guys.
“He’s as fine a teammate as we’ve ever had,” said Giovanine of the guy selected by teammates as a captain. “He started some games and didn't play some games, but he just brings a tremendous attitude to the court every day.”
Also being honored Saturday — and somebody that Giovanine treasures as part of this senior class — is four-year manager Andrew Parker.
“He’s a guy who came to the United States as a Russian orphan and had to battle cancer as a child,” said Giovanine.
Augie’s unprecedented run of five straight CCIW regular-season basketball titles (outright and shared) ended this season, but an 11-4 league record coming into Saturday’s game is an accomplishment for a team that began with so many question marks.
“I have as much respect for this group of seniors as any that we’ve ever had,” said Giovanine. “As much because of their grit as much as the great wins and losses they've been a part of. They've overcome a lot. They stayed together. Regardless of what they had to overcome, they were tremendous teammates."
“You look back at the last four years, we’ve had three conference championships and a national runner-up,” said Simon. “Through all the other stuff, we’ve just been able to get it done.”
Ferguson summed it up, saying “I’m glad I had this opportunity with these guys at such a high level; I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”