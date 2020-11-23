Adversity strikes early again for Nunge

“We’ll give him as much time as he needs,’’ he said.

The rest of the Iowa players heard the news at a team meeting Saturday morning and McCaffery said they were “stunned,’’ adding that “Saturday was a very somber day for us as a family.’’

The Nunges lived in Iowa City until Jack was about 10 years old and he played on an AAU team coached by the father of current Iowa walk-on Austin Ash. He then arrived at Iowa as part of the same class as Ash, Connor McCaffery and Luka Garza so Coach McCaffery said it hit those players especially hard.

“It was horrible news,’’ Garza said. “Coach brought us into a team meeting and told us. Jack was already on his way to Indiana so we really didn’t get a chance to see him. We’re going to circle around him and try to build him up and hopefully when he comes back make him feel at home and make him feel a little bit better.’’

Nunge started 14 games as a freshman at Iowa in 2017-18, then redshirted the following season to build up his strength. He seemed poised for a breakout season a year ago only to tear his ACL in the fifth game and undergo season-ending surgery.

Senior guard Jordan Bohannon said all of that made Saturday’s news even more heart-wrenching for he and his teammates.