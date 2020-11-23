Adversity strikes early again for Nunge

Members of the Iowa basketball program expected this to be a season fraught with more than its share of adversity and distractions.
The Hawkeyes just didn’t expect to encounter those sorts of things before the season even began.
The Iowa program suffered a stunning blow over the weekend when Dr. Mark Nunge, the father of sophomore forward Jack Nunge, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53. Dr. Nunge, an emergency room specialist in Newburgh, Ind., had not been experiencing any visible health issues previously.
“It’s just so sad,’’ said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, who said he actually spoke to Dr. Nunge on Friday night, then woke up to the news Saturday morning that he had died.
Jack Nunge, expected to be probably the Hawkeyes’ top player off the bench this season, immediately left with his girlfriend to go home to Indiana.
McCaffery said he talked to him on the phone as he rode in the car.
“As you can imagine, he was practically inconsolable on the telephone,’’ McCaffery said. “Just anxious to get home.’’
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, on the day the Hawkeyes are slated to open their season with a game against North Carolina Central. McCaffery said he wasn’t sure when Nunge would return to action.
“We’ll give him as much time as he needs,’’ he said.
The rest of the Iowa players heard the news at a team meeting Saturday morning and McCaffery said they were “stunned,’’ adding that “Saturday was a very somber day for us as a family.’’
The Nunges lived in Iowa City until Jack was about 10 years old and he played on an AAU team coached by the father of current Iowa walk-on Austin Ash. He then arrived at Iowa as part of the same class as Ash, Connor McCaffery and Luka Garza so Coach McCaffery said it hit those players especially hard.
“It was horrible news,’’ Garza said. “Coach brought us into a team meeting and told us. Jack was already on his way to Indiana so we really didn’t get a chance to see him. We’re going to circle around him and try to build him up and hopefully when he comes back make him feel at home and make him feel a little bit better.’’
Nunge started 14 games as a freshman at Iowa in 2017-18, then redshirted the following season to build up his strength. He seemed poised for a breakout season a year ago only to tear his ACL in the fifth game and undergo season-ending surgery.
Senior guard Jordan Bohannon said all of that made Saturday’s news even more heart-wrenching for he and his teammates.
“With what he’s been through these last two or three years, it’s unimaginable to even talk about it,’’ Bohannon said. “I don’t even have words for what he has had to go through. He’s with his family now and he needs all the time he can get with his family.’’
It’s not the first time McCaffery and the Hawkeyes have dealt with something like this. He recalled that the father of Gabe Olaseni died at about this same time several years ago. He said he already has spoken to Olaseni about possibly getting in touch with Nunge to help him deal with his grief.
On their way: Several season-opening games around college basketball already are being scuttled due to the coronavirus. Duke and Arizona both postponed their first games because players on the opposing teams tested positive. Ole Miss has canceled its first four games.
But McCaffery said he was confident that Iowa’s first two games — Wednesday against North Carolina Central and Friday against Southern University — would take place. He said both teams were en route to Iowa City on Monday.
Both were tested for the virus before leaving home and will be tested again in Iowa City.
McCaffery said he is completely comfortable beginning the season now even though he knows there will be issues along the way. He said it might not be a bad idea to consider moving back the NCAA tournament.
“I think there has to be some flexibility on the back end so we can postpone and reschedule and not cancel,’’ he said. “I think we need more time to get games in. If you have to cancel, don’t cancel them for good. Postpone them and get somebody else and keep playing.’’
One of his players, however, said he thinks it is “premature’’ to start the season now.
“I think the Big Ten and the University of Iowa have done everything possible to make everything run smoothly,’’ Bohannon said. “I wish every university in the country would do daily testing like we do …
“There’s a lot of interchangeable parts that come in when we have low-majors and mid-majors coming in that just don’t have the money to fund daily testing. I wish everyone had the same protocols but that’s just not the environment we’re living in.’’
Lineup is set: McCaffery confirmed Monday what almost everyone expected, that his starting lineup would be comprised of Bohannon, Garza, Joe Wieskamp, CJ Fredrick and Connor McCaffery.
He said his team is healthy going into the season with the possible exception of Bohannon, who took a shot to his left eye in practice on Friday and was still sporting a shiner on Monday.
“He should be fine for the game,’’ McCaffery said.
PT for Keegan?: McCaffery said several of his incoming freshmen have played well enough to warrant playing time but he said the one he expects to use the most early in the season is former Cedar Rapids Prairie star Keegan Murray.
It’s partially because he plays the same position as Nunge and partially because he has been very impressive.
“He’s relentless on the glass at both ends,’’ Garza said. “You see him at the offensive end always getting his hand on the ball and keeping it alive. He’s done a really good job of that. At the defensive end, he’s really quick. He gets to spots quickly and can rise up to block a shot but he’s also really good on the glass.’’
More honors: The preseason plaudits continue to flow in for Garza.
The 6-foot-11 center on Monday was named to the preseason watch list for the National Association of Basketball Coaches player of the year award. The NABC award is scheduled to be presented during the Final Four.
Garza already has been named to watch lists for the Naismith Trophy and Kareem Abdul Jabbar Center of the Year awards as well as being the Big Ten’s preseason player of the year and the only unanimous choice on the Associated Press preseason All-America team.
