Affolter embraces role with Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Ready when needed, Sydney Affolter is working to make a difference for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team.

The sophomore is carving out a niche for the 13th-ranked Hawkeyes, filling a needed role.

It’s not the easiest spot to be in.

“You can’t anticipate how many minutes you’re going to play but whatever minutes you do get, you have to play as hard as you can,’’ Affolter said.

A 5-foot-11 guard who prepped at Chicago Marist, Affolter saw 14 minutes of playing time in the Hawkeyes’ 92-54 victory Wednesday over Dartmouth, finishing with five rebounds, two assists and a block in addition to scoring three points.

She averages just under two points and right at 10 minutes per game for an Iowa team that sits at 10-3 prior to a return to Big Ten Conference competition next week with a Thursday home game against Purdue.

While the Hawkeyes’ starting five has essentially been intact for the last three seasons, coach Lisa Bluder said Affolter is among Iowa players who find themselves with one of the most challenging spots on the roster.

“The five (starters) know before a game what their minutes are going to be like, and usually the sixth player does, too,’’ Bluder said.

“For the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th players, you never know. It could be 10 minutes, it could be no minutes.’’

Bluder appreciates the mental approach that those players have to bring to the court on a daily basis.

“You have to be ready. You have to stay mentally engaged. It’s a hard role to play,’’ Bluder said.

Affolter, a three-time all-state selection in high school, said that has been an adjustment.

“It’s definitely harder, but you prepare yourself for it,’’ Affolter said. “I do what the team needs me to do. I know I’m not going to shoot a lot – that’s not my job – but I am going to rebound, I’m going to look to make good passes and help put our shooters in a spot to score.’’

While players who fill that role don’t frequently stand out in the boxscore, the work does not go unnoticed.

Iowa guard Kate Martin sees it on a daily basis in practice.

She calls Affolter “the hardest worker we’ve got,’’ considering the role filled by Affolter to be a necessary component to the Hawkeyes’ overall success.

“She’s so selfless. You can’t have 15 stars on a team. But, if we didn’t have Syd, we don’t have as many wins as we do,’’ Martin said.

Affolter, who saw action in 19 games last season for the Hawkeyes, believes she benefits now from what she learned then in a reserve role.

“The big thing right now is confidence,’’ she said. “Last year, I didn’t really know coming into the year what my role would be. With everyone back, I knew my role would be different than it was in high school and that I would have to adapt to the change.’’

That took some time.

“No player comes to college not wanting to play, but I saw how I could fit in and help the team and now that’s what I try to do,’’ Affolter said. “Last year was a good learning experience for a freshman.’’

That benefits her now.

“I understand what I’m being asked to do and when I get in a game, I’m ready to help,’’ Affolter said. “I’m a lot more confident now when I get the chance to go in there and I feel like I can help make a difference.’’