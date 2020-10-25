After embracing the grind, Williams ready for senior season

Only Williams and Trent Frazier, both seniors, remain from that class and are seeing the fruits of the work.

“Everything doesn’t always start good," Williams said. "You’ve got to start on the bottom, which is how life is. If you’re able to fight through that, then you’ll be ready for life."

When Williams was a sophomore, Illinois finished 12-21 with the most single-season losses in program history. Then there was last year's breakthrough when the Illini were 21-10 and finished 13-7 and in fourth place in the league.

However, the Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament were ripped away when sports were stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic. Underwood said the team was playing some of its best basketball when things were halted in March.

There's motivation that comes with the season being stopped for a reason out of anyone's control. But now, Illinois has a chance to build on that and will likely begin the season ranked in the top 10 nationally. After years of building with Williams and Frazier sticking through the losses and roster turnover, the payout of an NCAA tournament appearance should be on the horizon.