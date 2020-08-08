After whirlwind of activity, Big Ten looks tougher than ever

The turnover in personnel in college basketball programs these days can be mind-boggling at times.
Since the middle of last season, 31 players have transferred out of Big Ten Conference basketball programs. Another 22 players transferred into the Big Ten or became eligible after transferring the previous year.
Sixteen Big Ten players applied for early entry into the NBA draft. Only four of them chose to stay in the draft but of the 12 who pulled out, five opted to change colleges.
There were 25 seniors who used up their eligibility last season, most of them starters or major contributors.
Now that the dust has settled from that whirlwind of activity, the 2020-21 Big Ten basketball season has come into clearer focus.
Brace yourself.
It’s going to be a war.
Again.
Some are predicting the conference will be even more competitive than it was last season, when it was clearly the strongest, deepest league in the country.
And two teams near and dear to the Quad-Cities figure to be at the forefront of it all.
"You look at the teams top to bottom and everybody is good," said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, who admitted he has potentially the best team of his 25-year head coaching career. "It was the same thing last year. We were going to have at least 10 teams in (the NCAA tournament). I think we’ll have more than 10 this year."
Iowa and Illinois, only three years removed from a season in which they tied for 11th in the Big Ten standings, figure to be the favorites along with Wisconsin.
Those three teams return almost everyone from squads that finished in the top five in the Big Ten standings last season.
Because of all the player movement in the college game these days, you almost never see good teams return their entire starting lineup intact.
However, with Iowa’s Luka Garza and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn all pulling out of the NBA draft last weekend, it’s happening with two of the best teams in the best league.
The Hawkeyes and Illini return all the players who started the majority of the time last season and the only starter the Badgers lose is Kobe King, who left the team before it made its closing rush to secure the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament.
Those three teams each lost a senior who played a key role off the bench — Ryan Kriener at Iowa, Andres Feliz at Illinois and Brevin Pritzl at Wisconsin — but all three teams also brought in five or six new players to strengthen their depth.
Iowa is further bolstered by the return of former starters Jordan Bohannon and Jack Nunge, both of whom had their seasons cut short by injuries early last season.
As a result, the Hawkeyes, Fighting Illini and Badgers all are ranked among the top dozen teams in the country in recently updated rankings by national college basketball experts.
Iowa is ranked third by Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today, fourth by Jeff Goodman of Stadium, fifth by Gary Parrish of CBS Sports and seventh by Rob Dauster of NBC Sports.
Illinois is no lower than ninth in any of those ratings and Wisconsin, which earned the No. 1 seed in last year’s Big Ten tournament, is listed anywhere from fifth to 12th.
The anticipated strength of those three teams also is reflected in the latest Las Vegas odds.
Iowa was listed as a 50 to 1 shot to win the national championship in March. However, with Garza coming back, it now is listed at 15 to 2, second only to Villanova’s 7 to 1.
Consider that the Hawkeyes have not been ranked in a preseason poll since 2005-06 and never have been ranked higher than seventh prior to any season. Now they’re viewed as a national title contender.
Illinois, Wisconsin and another Big Ten team, Michigan State, all are 16 to 1 shots to win the national title.
As strong as the Hawkeyes, Illini and Badgers look, the rest of the Big Ten again appears extremely formidable.
Michigan State lost its two best players but has a potential superstar transfer in Joey Hauser and will really be strong if senior Josh Langford bounces back from two years of injury woes.
Rutgers and Indiana each returns four starters from teams that were likely to make the NCAA tournament last season. Northwestern also has four starters back.
Michigan, Ohio State, Minnesota and Maryland all lost some of their best players through graduation, transfers and NBA defections, but they’ve done a good job of reloading. Each brought in multiple transfers, although not all of them are guaranteed to receive waivers to play right away.
Penn State, which had a breakout 2019-20 season, lost all-time great Lamar Stevens but should still be solid. Purdue had two key players unexpectedly depart via transfers but still has most of its team back.
Nebraska is again the big unknown. For the second straight year, the Cornhuskers will be almost completely starting over because of the flood of transfers in and out of the program.
Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the coming season, though, is the revival of the Iowa-Illinois rivalry, which heated up last season and should reach a fever pitch in the months to come.
In 2017-18, Iowa was 14-19 and Illinois was 14-18. They played one another in the 12 vs. 13 matchup in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament.
Now they’re the teams to beat, which requires a completely different mental approach.
"There is a difference between being a hunter and being the hunted," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said last week. "You’ve got to stay hungry, you’ve got to stay challenged. That’s what’s changed for us. We’ll work through that. … We’ll stay dialed in and stay focused. Instead of thinking we’re good, we’re going to show everybody by working hard."
Iowa's players and coaches also are vowing to not allow lofty expectations to inhibit their motivation.
"Even with the expectations of us being really good, we’re going to put the work in as well," sophomore guard CJ Fredrick said. "We have a drive to be the best we can be so it’s up to us just to work harder but also to remain humble and try not to listen to what everybody says."
The head-to-head matchups between the Hawkeyes and Illini should be especially interesting.
Dosunmu said late last season that the two teams genuinely dislike one another and no one on the Iowa side has disputed that.
Nevertheless, Garza said he was delighted to see Dosunmu and Cockburn opt to come back for another season, just as he did.
"I think it’s going to be a lot of fun matching up against that team," Garza said. "They’re very talented and having those two guys back is really going to help them. … Obviously, the Big Ten is going to be really, really good this year. It’s going to be fun to be a part of it."
