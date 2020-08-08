After whirlwind of activity, Big Ten looks tougher than ever

Now they’re the teams to beat, which requires a completely different mental approach.

"There is a difference between being a hunter and being the hunted," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said last week. "You’ve got to stay hungry, you’ve got to stay challenged. That’s what’s changed for us. We’ll work through that. … We’ll stay dialed in and stay focused. Instead of thinking we’re good, we’re going to show everybody by working hard."

Iowa's players and coaches also are vowing to not allow lofty expectations to inhibit their motivation.

"Even with the expectations of us being really good, we’re going to put the work in as well," sophomore guard CJ Fredrick said. "We have a drive to be the best we can be so it’s up to us just to work harder but also to remain humble and try not to listen to what everybody says."

The head-to-head matchups between the Hawkeyes and Illini should be especially interesting.

Dosunmu said late last season that the two teams genuinely dislike one another and no one on the Iowa side has disputed that.

Nevertheless, Garza said he was delighted to see Dosunmu and Cockburn opt to come back for another season, just as he did.

"I think it’s going to be a lot of fun matching up against that team," Garza said. "They’re very talented and having those two guys back is really going to help them. … Obviously, the Big Ten is going to be really, really good this year. It’s going to be fun to be a part of it."

