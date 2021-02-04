Ahrens and Ohio State come back to stun Hawkeyes

"We didn’t do good job of stopping their run …," Wieskamp added. "We just played with them instead of putting our foot on the gas at that point."

Nunge, who sank a career-high four 3-pointers, indicated the Hawkeyes got a little "casual" on defense in that stretch.

"When we get a lead, we’ve got to bury them," he said.

The score was still tied at 75-75 but then Ahrens took over. The Buckeyes actually made 3s on four straight trips down the floor with Young hitting one in addition to the three by Ahrens, who had not scored previously in the game.

"Ahrens had missed a bunch and then he hit three is a row …," McCaffery said. "You can talk about what we did and what we should have done but at some point you’ve got to give credit to the guys who made them."

Bohannon said Ahrens and Washington were the two players the Hawkeyes marked in their game plan as guys they could not let loose at the 3-point line. He said it was "not acceptable" that that happened.

"Credit to them. They shot the crap out of it, especially late game …," Wieskamp said. "We’ve just got to do a better job of closing out into their space."