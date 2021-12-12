St. Ambrose men fall to No. 24 Marian

INDIANAPOLIS -- The month of December continues to be cruel to the St. Ambrose men's basketball team.
The Fighting Bees have lost all five games they have played this month, including a 76-55 nonconference game at 24th-ranked Marian on Sunday.
Dropping its second game of the season to an opponent that defeated St. Ambrose by 33 points at the Clarke Tipoff Classic in November, St. Ambrose gave up a run of eight unanswered points midway through the first half Sunday and never recovered.
Marian opened a 36-22 lead by halftime and led by as many as 28 points as the Fighting Bees struggled to find any offensive rhythm, shooting 37.3 percent for the game and 27.3 percent from 3-point range.
Will Spriggs knocked down a 3-point basket on the opening possession of the second half to pull St. Ambrose (4-8) within 36-25.
But the Knights' Nolan Foster, Jacob Wiley and Hayden Langkabel answered with four baskets over the next 2 minutes, 40 seconds to open a 44-27 lead which went unchallenged.
Tom Kazanecki led the Bees with 15 points while Jake Conerty and Drake Gunn contributed 11 points apiece for St. Ambrose.
A 14-point game by Christian Stewart led five players who finished with double-digit scoring totals for Marian (9-2).