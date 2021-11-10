Ambrose women start quickly, stay unbeaten

A fast start led to a quick decision Wednesday for the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team.
Hitting 11 of 17 shots in the opening quarter, the Fighting Bees wasted no time building a double-digit lead and cruising to a 71-39 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over winless Judson at Lee Lohman Arena.
“We did a lot of things we set out to do, starting with jumping out quickly and putting ourselves in a position to get a lot of players into the game,’’ St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said.
The Fighting Bees met a defensive goal by holding the Eagles under 40 points on 27-percent shooting, owned a 62-29 advantage on the boards and continued to display the balance that has led St. Ambrose to a 4-0 start to the season, including a 2-0 start in CCAC play.
Kylie Wroblewski led four Fighting Bees in double figures, coming off the bench to score 15 points to go with 13 rebounds.
With a shortage of healthy backcourt players, Wroblewski has stepped out and spent more time at a wing position early this season.
“I’m willing to help out and provide whatever I can for the team,’’ Wroblewski said. “It’s been different and has given me a different perspective on things.’’
Wednesday, it also created a mismatch for Judson.
“When we’ve brought Kylie in at the wing, it has created issues for opponents and she’s been doing a good job out there,’’ Van Hauen said. “It’s given us a different look.’’
Shayne Smith with 13 points, Maddy Cash with 11 and Madeline Prestegaard with 10 complemented Wroblewski’s offensive effort.
“We’ve been getting good balance which is also making it harder on people defensively,’’ Van Hauen said. “Hopefully that is something we can keep going.’’
Four players scored the first four baskets for St. Ambrose, which needed less than two minutes to open a 9-0 lead against the Eagles’ zone.
The Fighting Bees extended their lead to 24-7 Prestegaard completed a three-point play with 2 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Judson came no closer than 10 points during rest of a first half that ended with St. Ambrose in control, 45-21.
A 10-2 run to open the second quarter ended any doubt as the Bees’ lead topped 20 points on a pair of free throws by Wroblewski with 4:59 to play in the half.
“We wanted to start strong and we got that done,’’ Wroblewski said. “The win over (defending CCAC champ) Olivet Nazarene last week has given us confidence. We know we can compete and we’re doing that.’’