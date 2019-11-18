The University of Iowa men’s basketball program formally announced its five-player recruiting class Monday.
The Hawkeyes received letters of intent from 6-foot-9 Josh Ogundele of Worcester, Massachusetts; 6-4 Tony Perkins of indianapolis; 6-2 Ahron Ulis of Chicago Heights, Illinois; and 6-8 twins Keegan Murray and Kris Murray, who played last year at Cedar Rapids Prairie and are spending this year at DME Sports Academy in Daytona, Beach, Florida.
A look at the five recruits:
Keegan Murray
High school: Graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie, attending DME Sports Academy, Daytona Beach, Florida
Size: 6-8, 215 pounds
Stats: 20.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game as a senior. Established Prairie record for career free throw percentage (.876).
Notable: Two-time team captain. Son of former Hawkeye Kenyon Murray (1993-96). Three-year letterman in golf.
Murray says: “Having the opportunity to play alongside my (twin) brother in front of friends and family is a dream come true. Being able to earn an education from the University of Iowa will be a great experience. I am excited to get on campus next summer.”
Kris Murray
High school: Graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie, attending DME Sports Academy, Daytona Beach, Florida
Size: 6-8, 205 pounds
Stats: 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game as a senior
Notable: Two-time team captain … son of former Hawkeye Kenyon Murray (1993-96) … named in honor of Chris Street … three-year letterman in golf.
Murray says: “I have watched Iowa basketball my entire life and knowing how hard I have worked to get to where I am is still unreal to me. Being able to play with a great group of guys and an excellent coaching staff is something that I cannot wait for. The opportunity to play at the same university with my (twin) brother is something that we are excited for with how we complement each other on the court.”
Fran McCaffery says: “I started watching Keegan and Kris at a young age because they were constantly playing against my sons Connor and Patrick at different tournaments and leagues. I watched them continue to work and grow as players, but also grow to be 6-foot-8. They could always shoot and handle the basketball. They always had tremendous basketball IQ.
“They are really good athletes with length and now that they are 6-8, they are spending a year at a high-level prep school, maturing for another season, grinding in the gym, working on fundamentals and getting in the weight room. They are going to come ready. They are both incredibly versatile. They can make 3’s, they can put it on the deck, and play multiple positions. One can play guard, one can play forward, or they can play both forward spots because they crash the boards. They are both capable of multiple double-doubles. It’s going to be good for them to be home and play for the Hawkeyes.”
Josh Ogundele
High school: Worcester (Massachusetts) Academy
Size: 6-11, 245 pounds
Stats: 7.3 points, 4.0 rebounds per game as a junior; shot 59% from the field, 70% on free throws
Notable: Native of England, moved to the U.S. at the age of 16. Played for Boston Amateur Basketball Club (BABC) in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) since 2018. Has volunteered more than 100 hours of community service at Worcester Academy. Won a silver medal on the 2016 Great Britain National Team.
Ogundele says: “What attracted me to the University of Iowa was not only the coaches, but the team’s reputation of players, and how well they play and compete in the Big Ten. I also liked how the program has produced players in the NBA.”
Fran McCaffery says: “Josh is a powerful athlete, who has bounce and feel for the game. Josh came over from London and challenged himself to play for one of the most competitive AAU programs and one of the best prep schools in the country and coach Jamie Sullivan. Josh is going to have an immediate impact on our program. He is a young man with great character, and we are thrilled he has joined the Hawkeye family.”
Tony Perkins
High school: Lawrence North, Indianapolis
Size: 6-4, 185 pounds
Stats: 15.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range last season
Notable: Two-time team Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year. Two-time team captain. High school team has won 35 games the past two years.
Perkins says: “I love the Iowa coaching staff. I love Iowa City and how much Hawkeye fans support every team. I am excited to be an Iowa Hawkeye!”
Fran McCaffery says: “Tony is an athletic, attack-minded guard that can play either spot. He has length and can guard anybody from 5-foot-10 to 6-8. He has tremendous athletic power and competitive instincts. He has great feel for how to play. Tony plays for a great high school program and great high school coach in Jack Keefer. We are thrilled that he is a Hawkeye!’’
Ahron Ulis
High school: Marian Catholic, Chicago Heights, Illinois
Size: 6-2, 175
Stats: 18 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds per game as a junior and 13.5 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds as a sophomore
Notable: East Suburban Catholic Conference (ESCC) Player of the Year last season. Two-time team captain. High school team has won 53 games the past two years and finished third in Class 3A last season. Ranked as No. 6 prospect in Illinois. Younger brother of former Kentucky star Tyler Ulis.
Ulis says: “I have always dreamed about playing college basketball at the highest level and the University of Iowa is the right place and right fit for me. Coach McCaffery knows my family and I like the players and coaching staff. I’ve watched Iowa for a while and believe its style of play suits me extremely well. I’m excited to be a Hawkeye!”
Fran McCaffery says: “I watched Ahron grow up, beginning when I was recruiting his older brother (Tyler). I have a great relationship with his family and high school coach, Mike Taylor, who is one of the best in the Chicagoland area. I’ve watched Ahron develop into the player he is now. He is in the gym grinding all the time and surrounds himself with knowledgeable people. I am really excited to have Ahron join our program.”