Another big game awaits Stuelke, Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — With every rebound, every basket, Hannah Stuelke feels a little more comfortable as her freshman season progresses on the University of Iowa women’s basketball team.

“I’ve played in big games in AAU, but this is an entirely different stage,’’ Stuelke said Wednesday. “But every game things get a little less stressful. I just try to stay ready and do better every game.’’

Stuelke and the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes are getting a little more comfortable with big-game environments as well. It’s not like they have much of a choice.

Half of the eight games remaining on the schedule are against eighth-ranked Maryland and fourth-ranked Indiana, home and road obstacles the Hawkeyes must navigate if they hope to repeat the regular-season Big Ten Conference championship they shared a year ago.

The Hoosiers sit on top of the conference standings at 10-1, while the Hawkeyes at 9-1 and Terrapins at 9-2 are in front of an Ohio State team that has seen its losing streak grow to three games following an 8-0 start in Big Ten play.

Iowa’s first next big game is Thursday, when Maryland visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a 7:30 p.m. contest.

Coach Lisa Bluder said the Hawkeyes, who returned all five starters from last season’s championship team, have grown accustomed to playing on the big stage.

“Every game seems to be a big game, so here we are, let’s get used to it,’’ Bluder said.

Iowa has maneuvered its way through several already.

“It was a big game when we went to Michigan. It was a big game when we went to Ohio State. UConn was a big game and the more times you are in games like this, it prepares you for that next one,’’ Bluder said.

The challenges presented by the Hawkeyes’ schedule this season have helped players such as Stuelke and transfer guard Molly Davis progress.

The 6-foot-2 Stuelke is Iowa’s fourth-leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Davis, a three-year starter at Central Michigan, has returned to that role for Iowa’s last two games and has averaged 4.7 points against Big Ten opponents.

With the availability of starting forward McKenna Warnock for the Maryland game still undetermined as of Wednesday as she works her way back from a rib injury, the play of Davis and Stuelke becomes a needed asset.

Warnock is second on the team to Caitlin Clark in 3-point baskets and Stuelke is second on the team to Warnock in offensive rebounds.

Bluder said Warnock has not practiced since suffering the injury during a Jan. 18 game at Michigan State.

As the significance of late-season games grows, Davis said the Hawkeye focus must remain unchanged.

“One thing the experience of playing college basketball the last three years has taught me is that it is all step by step,’’ Davis said. “The only thing that matters now is the next game. When it’s over, you start to think about the next one.’’

Maryland has Iowa’s complete attention.

The Terrapins have won their last five games and have four wins in six games against top-25 teams this season, including victories over Michigan, Connecticut, Notre Dame and Baylor.

Diamond Miller, who joined Iowa’s Clark on the Wooden Award top 20, leads four Maryland players who average nine or more points with an average of 18.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Miller, who Bluder calls “one of the most talented wing forwards in the league,’’ and guard Shyanne Sellers, the Big Ten sixth player of the year last season, provide experience at the core of what coach Brenda Frese’s team has done this season.

A pair of transfers — guard Elisa Pinzan from South Florida and Abby Meyers from Princeton — have also helped lead the Terrapins to an 18-4 record.

Bluder said while Maryland’s personnel has changed its approach remains unchanged from last season when the Terrapins won an 81-69 game at Iowa to extend its winning streak over the Hawkeyes to four games.

“It’s the same scheme, player to player, front the post, switch every screen, pressure,’’ Bluder said. “We need to be ready to deal with it, take care of the ball and limit turnovers.’’