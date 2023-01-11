Another big test awaits Hawkeyes' Rebraca

IOWA CITY — Another game. Another challenge.

Filip Rebraca faces another big test Thursday when the Iowa basketball team hosts Michigan, lining up across from the Wolverines’ 7-foot-1 Hunter Dickinson.

Michigan’s junior post player is the latest in a series of premier Big Ten big men the Hawkeyes’ undersized center has dealt with in recent games.

“This three-game stretch has been really hard. Kris (Murray) and I have talked about it, a three-game gauntlet against some the best big men in the league," Rebraca said Wednesday.

Rebraca has dealt effectively with the challenges he has faced in Iowa’s last two games, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis last Thursday and Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi on Sunday.

He was on the court for 38 minutes against the Hoosiers and played all 40 minutes in the Hawkeyes’ win over the Scarlet Knights.

Rebraca added to his team-leading collection of six double-doubles in each game while scoring in double figures for the fifth time in six games.

Coach Fran McCaffery said Rebraca’s total game — from his shooting to his defense to his passing and the decisions he makes — have made it difficult to take Rebraca out of the lineup on the floor.

“He has been so locked in and focused on what we’re doing that we’ve needed him," McCaffery said.

With Josh Ogundele missing the past two games with a knee injury, McCaffery’s inside options have been limited.

Ideally, he’d like to play Rebraca around 35 minutes per game and give him a breather coordinated around media timeouts to ensure that he stays fresh.

“The biggest concern as a coach is how does (playing so many minutes) impact him over time," McCaffery said. “I’d like to get him a little more rest."

Rebraca has been averaging 31.5 minutes per game during Iowa’s 10-6 start to the season, second most on the team behind only Murray and is second to the junior forward in scoring and rebounding with averages of 14.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

He has no issue with the minutes he has been playing.

“It doesn’t feel like I’ve been out there for every minute until I wake up the next morning when it seems like a different part of my body hurts," Rebraca said. “After Indiana, it was my left shoulder. After Rutgers, my right shoulder. You just have to battle through it."

He’s preparing for another battle against Michigan and the last true dominating post presence Rebraca will face until Omoruyi and Rutgers visit Iowa on Jan. 29, a couple of weeks before the Hawkeyes face Purdue and Zach Edey for the only time this season.

Dickinson, who ranks third in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.7 points and is seventh in league in rebounding at 8.2 per game, provides his own set of challenges.

“He’s a really good player who you can’t give any angles but he works so hard with the ball to find those angles," Rebraca said. "He’s an amazing player with great instincts."

Given the growth he has seen since Rebraca arrived as a graduate transfer from North Dakota, McCaffery believes Rebraca belongs in the conversation when it comes to discussing premier big men in the conference.

“He had already proven it at the collegiate level but he just didn’t prove it in the Big Ten from an offensive standpoint. From a defensive and rebounding standpoint, from an execution and basketball IQ standpoint, he was terrific last year," McCaffery said.

“There’s no way we win 26 games last year without him in the starting lineup. I think going through the league and having another summer with us, another couple of cycles in the weight room, from his confidence and understanding of what this level is standpoint, he has it figured out."

That has led to greater confidence and more consistent production.

“For him to be doing what he’s doing at 6-9, it’s pretty impressive," Iowa guard Dasonte Bowen said. “For him to be playing below the rim like that against the players he has gone up against and the way he finishes around the rim, that’s been big for us."