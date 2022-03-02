Another trophy, home games, Hawkeyes want it all

After celebrating earning a share of the Big Ten regular-season women’s basketball championship for the first time in 14 years, 12th-ranked Iowa quickly realized something.

The Hawkeyes want more.

“Why not win two Big Ten titles?’’ Big Ten player of the year Caitlin Clark suggested shortly after Iowa won its first on Sunday.

By Tuesday, Iowa was back on the practice court and beginning to work toward its next objective.

Beyond chasing the conference tourney title, the Hawkeyes want their performance on the Big Ten’s biggest stage to help them earn opportunity to host the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament later this month.

“This is when you want to be playing your best basketball and we are doing that,’’ Clark said. “We are playing our best basketball and if we can get home court advantage for the NCAA Tournament, that’s huge.’’

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said the best thing the Hawkeyes can do to help their case for a top-16 spot in the NCAA field and the chance to host first- and second-round games is to help themselves this weekend.

“I feel good with where we are at, but the more wins we are able to get the better I’m going to feel,’’ Bluder said. “Every game we win now is going to help give us a better chance to get back to Carver in a couple of weeks.’’

By earning a double bye for the Big Ten tourney, Iowa will not take the court at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis until Friday.

The second-seeded Hawkeyes’ opponent won’t be determined until Thursday evening when two very different teams, seventh-seeded Northwestern and 10th-seeded Minnesota, meet for the opportunity to take on Iowa in Friday’s 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal game.

The Wildcats and their zone defense handed the Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-4 Big Ten) one of their conference losses and pushed Iowa into overtime in the meeting between the teams.

The Golden Gophers lost to the Hawkeyes twice, by 56 points in Minneapolis and by 10 last month in Iowa City.

“Two very different teams,’’ Bluder said. “We’ll spend the first few days of this week working to get better with what we do and once we know the opponent, we will introduce the scout to our players.’’

Iowa reached the championship game the Big Ten tourney last season as a sixth seed, but was blown out by top-seeded Maryland 104-84 in the final before beginning a run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tourney.

Clark hasn’t forgotten that experience, either.

She said that becomes part of the motivation this week as Iowa puts Sunday’s title celebration in the rearview mirror and begins to concentrate on the next phase of the season.

“We were in the championship last year in Indianapolis. We played really well there, so it would be good to go back there and finish it off by bringing home another trophy,’’ Clark said.

Guard Gabbie Marshall echoed those thoughts.

She said the Hawkeyes need to continue to build on its collection of four straight wins to end the regular season, including three over opponents ranked in the top 10 in the country.

“I think we’re not done yet,’’ Marshall said, adding that Iowa’s success in the Big Ten should only help the team moving forward.

“Winning (the Big Ten regular season) is something that has been on our mind since the first game of the season and I think having that under our belt will make us work that much harder now.’’

Center Monika Czinano, who joined Clark as first-team all-Big Ten selections, believes Iowa is in a good spot heading into Indianapolis.

She said the two wins over Indiana, a road win over Rutgers and Sunday’s rout of Michigan, required the Hawkeyes to be on top of their game.

“We’re peaking at exactly the right time,’’ Czinano said Tuesday. “We’ve dealt with a lot of adversity, injuries, COVID, and all that did was make us better, helped us develop depth and become a stronger team. We just need to keep it going.’’

