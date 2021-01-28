Anticipation is over: Iowa-Illinois matchup finally is at hand

Iowa junior Connor McCaffery vividly remembers the day last summer when he heard that both Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn were going to pull out of the NBA draft and return to Illinois for another season.
“I saw tweets the day after they decided to come back like ‘Wow, I can’t wait for the Iowa-Illinois matchup,’’’ McCaffery recalled. “And that was over the summer. So, that was like five months of anticipation. I think them coming back makes people look forward more to this matchup.’’
The five months have elapsed and the matchup finally is at hand. The only scheduled regular-season meeting between No. 7 Iowa and No. 19 Illinois is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
There won’t be any fans in attendance but there will be no shortage of intensity for perhaps the most eagerly anticipated tussle of the Big Ten season.
A series that once was greeted with shrugs has in a very short time evolved into one of the most ferocious rivalries in the league.
“This game is definitely hyped up a little more than some of our other games …’’ Connor McCaffery said. “With everything else going on, I think there might be a little extra motivation built into this one, just because of the rivalry that everyone has built it up to be.’’
McCaffery said that as a kid growing up in Iowa City, he always viewed Iowa State as the Hawkeyes’ biggest rival. Wisconsin and even Northern Iowa ranked higher on the rivalry scale than Illinois.
Not anymore.
“I think it’s probably just because we’re both better than we have been,’’ McCaffery said. “I feel like we haven’t both matched up for a little bit. They feel like this is their up-and-coming team in terms of what their fan base thinks. And us, we’ve had really good teams but this is the first time we’ve both been at a peak. I think that’s why you see all the tension and all the excitement heading up to the game.’’
It doesn’t hurt that the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini had two acrimonious matchups last season, the second of which included two sets of double technical fouls.
“We don’t like each other,’’ Dosunmu said after the second meeting. “It’s as simple as that. We don’t like each other.
“They want to kill us. We want to kill them …’’ he added. “It’s as simple as that. They want to take us out. We want to take them out.’’
In that March 8 matchup in Champaign, Iowa’s Luka Garza had a last-second shot in the lane swatted away by Cockburn and Illinois escaped with a 78-76 victory, avenging an earlier 72-65 loss to Iowa.
The two teams were on a collision course to possibly meet again in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals but that March 8 game ended up being the last game played by either team. The Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perhaps that is why that loss to the Illini remains so vivid in the memory of Garza, who also pulled out of the NBA draft to play one more season at the college level.
“Obviously, when your season ends, you always think about the last game because it’s just the last imprint on your mind,’’ Garza said. “Obviously, that was a great game. We kind of got ourselves down in a hole but we fought back and got ourselves back in the game … It’s definitely something that sticks in your head …
“We’re just really excited for this matchup,’’ he added. “We know how important this game is to us. We always say the next game is the most important game on the schedule so we’re going to really focus on sticking to the game plan and executing the game plan to the best of our abilities.’’
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery downplayed any animosity between the two programs.
“We have respect for them, just knowing who they have, and they've proven the last couple years that they're a team capable of winning at this level, and they're a team that I think no matter who they play is going to have that team's full attention,’’ he said.
Garza spoke extensively this week about how much Cockburn has improved and polished his game. Other Iowa players spoke about the multitude of skills Dosunmu possesses on the perimeter.
Even Dosunmu, in his comments last season, acknowledged — grudgingly — that there is an element of respect between the two teams.
Garza, like Connor McCaffery, said he was genuinely glad that Dosunmu and Cockburn also decided to come back for another college season.
“I’m a competitor and I want to play against the best,’’ Garza said. “I don’t dodge anybody. I was excited when they both came back.’’
Connor McCaffery said it is important that the Hawkeyes set aside last year’s games and whatever ill feelings may exist and focus on task at hand.
“I think going into this game we’ll have the game plan in mind and we’ll be ready for whatever they throw at us,’’ he said.
Garza agreed, but he admitted that there also will be no shortage of motivation.
“I think if you’re not motivated to play this game, there’s something wrong with you,’’ he said. “I think our whole team is motivated and ready.’’