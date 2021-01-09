Assumption's Robbins makes seamless transition to the big time

It almost always happens.
When a college basketball player transfers from a mid-major university to a power-5 conference school, you can pretty much count on their statistical production being sliced in half. If they averaged 14 points per game in the Missouri Valley Conference, they’re going to average 7 in the Big Ten.
It’s just a product of moving up to a significantly higher level of competition.
But it hasn't happened to Liam Robbins.
The former Davenport Assumption player is putting up the same sort of numbers at the University of Minnesota this season that he did at Drake last season and has emerged as one of the leading big men in the most powerful conference in the country.
He was named the Big Ten’s player of the week last week and will try to help the No. 16-ranked Golden Gophers defeat No. 5-ranked Iowa for a second time when the two teams meet Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Some people are undoubtedly surprised at how easily Robbins has transitioned from mid-major to high-major. Robbins isn’t one of them.
He felt his two years at Drake and months of working with popular Quad-Cities skills coach Jordan Delp fully prepared him for the rigors of the Big Ten.
"I just felt when I was coming here, I was ready to take that next step …," Robbins said. "I just felt I was in a really good situation to kind of take off."
The mere fact that Robbins is a member of a Big Ten team might be stunning to anyone who saw him play at Assumption.
He started only six games for the Knights as a junior in 2015-16, then became a regular as a senior, averaging a modest 9.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game.
He obviously had size and showed some skills but was flabby and out of shape, carrying close to 300 pounds on what was then a 6-foot-11 frame.
"A lot of it had to do with I was growing so much and I was so tired," Robbins said. "I would eat a lot to be full because I was always hungry and then I was so tired I couldn’t work out the amount I should have. So I just kind of blew up a little bit because I wasn’t able to work it off at the same time. It was just kind of a bad combo."
College recruiters weren’t beating down his door, but a year at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas transformed his body and his career.
Sunrise coach Achoki Moikobu introduced Robbins to the concept of intermittent fasting.
"That just means that for 16 hours a day you can’t eat anything. You can only drink water," Robbins said. "And then the other eight hours you can eat what you want."
On most days, he would skip breakfast, have a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and some sort of protein like peanuts for lunch and then would have whatever they were serving in the school cafeteria for dinner.
It helped that the Sunrise team also was going through three workouts a day for the first month or so.
"So you’re working out for about eight hours a day with really intense practices, conditioning, weights," he said. "You’re doing all that while also doing skill development. The first month I think I lost like 25 pounds and then the next month I lost like 10 or 15 and then the weight just fell off that third and fourth month. I was down to 220, 225."
Robbins also grew another inch or so along the way to become a full-fledged 7-footer.
Drake had a new coach, Darian DeVries, who was looking to fill as many scholarships as he could, and there was an Assumption connection there. Drake assistant Matt Woodley had grown up with Robbins’ mother, Bridget, and had Robbins’ high school coach, Matt Fitzpatrick, on his staff at Truman State.
They decided to take a chance on the big kid, and it paid off in a big way.
Robbins played quite a bit as a freshman in 2018-19 and then emerged as a dominant player last season, averaging 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots per game.
He wanted to see what he could do at a higher level, though. That prompted his transfer to Minnesota, where his uncle, Ed Conroy, is an assistant coach.
He was able to secure an NCAA waiver to play right away without sitting out a season, and through the first 13 games of this season he is averaging 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, virtually duplicating his Drake stats.
"He can knock down 3s, score in the low post," Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. "He’s going to get better and better."
Robbins’ biggest game was a 27-point, 14-rebound, 5-block effort last week against Ohio State, but there still have been a few ups and downs. Michigan freshman Hunter Dickinson got the best of him Wednesday night as Robbins finished with only 5 points and 4 rebounds in an 82-57 loss to the 10th-ranked Wolverines.
However, Robbins thinks it was good for him to be thrown right into the fire early in his Big Ten career. His first two league games were against two of the top bigs in the country — Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Iowa’s Luka Garza.
He said it has been "definitely different" going up against players his own size. At Drake, he seldom saw an opposing center taller than 6-9.
"Here, all these guys are 6-11, 7-foot and weigh just as much if not more than me so that’s definitely been different," he said. "You’ve got to work hard because these guys can move you just as easily as you can move them. That’s definitely been a challenge. It’s just kind of throwing me into the fire because those are some of the best players when you’re talking about Kofi, Garza, Dickinson and (Wisconsin’s Micah) Potter. Those are some of the best in the nation."
Robbins collected 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks to help Minnesota (10-3, 3-3 Big Ten) hand Iowa its only loss, 102-95 in overtime on Christmas night. Garza had 32 points in that game, but Robbins feels more prepared to face the Hawkeyes star this time.
"I think the experience of playing against him will really help because I had never played against him before," Robbins said. "He just doesn’t stop working. … I just think playing him before will help me get ready for him the next time around."
Sunday’s game will be special for one reason: It will be the first time this season that Robbins’ parents will be able to watch him play in person. At Minnesota and many other Big Ten arenas, no fans have been allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa, however, allots four tickets to each player for family members.
Not only will Mark and Bridget Robbins be there, but also both of Liam’s siblings will be as well.
"That’s going to be big," he said. "This has been hard because I think they only missed five or six games in my whole Drake career. So for them not to be able to see any games this year has been really tough.
"I’m glad they’ll at least be able to see one, especially at Iowa where I watched a ton of Hawkeye games growing up."