Assumption's Robbins makes seamless transition to the big time

"He can knock down 3s, score in the low post," Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. "He’s going to get better and better."

Robbins’ biggest game was a 27-point, 14-rebound, 5-block effort last week against Ohio State, but there still have been a few ups and downs. Michigan freshman Hunter Dickinson got the best of him Wednesday night as Robbins finished with only 5 points and 4 rebounds in an 82-57 loss to the 10th-ranked Wolverines.

However, Robbins thinks it was good for him to be thrown right into the fire early in his Big Ten career. His first two league games were against two of the top bigs in the country — Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Iowa’s Luka Garza.

He said it has been "definitely different" going up against players his own size. At Drake, he seldom saw an opposing center taller than 6-9.

"Here, all these guys are 6-11, 7-foot and weigh just as much if not more than me so that’s definitely been different," he said. "You’ve got to work hard because these guys can move you just as easily as you can move them. That’s definitely been a challenge. It’s just kind of throwing me into the fire because those are some of the best players when you’re talking about Kofi, Garza, Dickinson and (Wisconsin’s Micah) Potter. Those are some of the best in the nation."