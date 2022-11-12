At Drake, Hawkeyes take on former teammate

IOWA CITY — Familiar faces and places await the Iowa women’s basketball team in its first road test of the season.

The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes visit Drake on Sunday in the first of two road games during a week which includes a Thursday game at Kansas State.

Iowa players will face former teammate Megan Meyer for the first time in the 2 p.m. game against the Bulldogs at the Knapp Center, one of the places where Hawkeye all-American Caitlin Clark developed her love of the game.

“I’m super excited about going home," said Clark, who grew up a couple of miles away from the Drake campus in West Des Moines and attended Bulldogs men’s and women’s games during her youth.

“I have so many memories of games I’ve seen there. One of the first teams I played on as a kid was called 'Drake' so it’s a special place to me and I’m hoping to see a lot of friends and family."

Clark will also get a taste of how Meyer’s game has evolved.

Because the teams did not play a year ago because of a COVID-19 situation within the Iowa team, Sunday will the first time Meyer has lined up against the Hawkeyes since transferring to Drake prior to the 2021-22 season.

The Missouri Valley Conference newcomer of the year and a first-team all-conference choice last season played in 40 games and averaged just over two points in two seasons at Iowa.

The 5-foot-8 guard from Mason City, Iowa, averaged 12.1 points for Drake last season and scored 10 points while hitting 2-of-7 shots from 3-point range in the Bulldogs’ season-opening win over Green Bay last Monday.

“Last season was good for me. It was a chance to go out and see what I could do at this level and it really helped me gain confidence," Meyer said at the Missouri Valley’s preseason media day in Moline.

“I’ve continued to get physically stronger and last season gave me a good foundation to build on. I’m excited to see what we can do as a team."

Clark, who has averaged 22 points to help Iowa get off to a 2-0 start to the season, welcomes the chance to compete against Meyer again.

“I’m happy she is having the kind of success she’s having at Drake. She’s a smart player and a good friend," Clark said. "We speak to each other frequently and she’s come back to Iowa City to see friends a lot."

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder, who coached at Drake along with Hawkeye associate head coach and former Bulldog Jan Jensen, said the Bulldogs will present some different challenges for Iowa.

“Drake plays a different kind of offense where the posts come out and play away from the basket," Bluder said. “It’s a lot like we saw last year from Creighton and I think it’s good for us to go up against a team like this. They’re the type of team and play a style that we’re going to see in the NCAA tournament. We need to play against that type of system."

Bluder calls the game at Drake and the Kansas State match-up later in the week “a chance to get better" and with a veteran team she likes the early-season road tests.

“It will be a good chance to see how we react away from home to situations and Drake is a good team. Grace Berg and Megan Meyer, they’re terrific players," Bluder said. “We have so much respect for that program. It will be a good test."

Iowa won a 103-97 game over the Bulldogs the last time the teams played at the Knapp Center, where Drake also recorded its most recent win over the Hawkeyse in 2016, 81-76.