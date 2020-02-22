Augie closes regular-season with rout; secures second place CCIW finish

On what was “Slam Dunk Against Cancer” night and senior night at Carver Center on Saturday, the Augustana men's basketball team was looking to slam the visiting North Park Vikings and secure a runner-up CCIW finish.
While it took a while to gain an advantage, senior Pierson Wofford and the host Vikings did just that. Wofford scored a game-high 24 points and paced a balanced attack as Augie rolled to a 96-73 victory over NPU in the regular-season finale.
“Anytime we can come out here on senior night and get a big 'W' in front of a big crowd and all of our friends and family it means a lot to us,” said Wofford.
The win moved Augie to 18-7 and a 12-4 finish in the rugged CCIW, just two games behind league champ North Central. Those are the top two seeds for next weekend's CCIW Tournament that will be played Friday and Saturday in Naperville.
“It was a great finish to the regular season,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine. “You really want to go into the post-season with some momentum.”
And the Vikings will do just that, led by the play of their seniors who were recognized in their final home game.
In addition to his big point production, Wofford grabbed 5 rebounds. Big man Micah Martin was big inside, finishing with 16 points and 6 rebounds. Lucas Simon added 9 points and 5 rebounds. Former Davenport Assumption prep Roman Youngblut stepped up with extended play, scoring 2 points and grabbing 5 rebounds in 14+ minutes of play as he added some lock-down defense. Donovan Ferguson came off the bench and added 6 points and 7 rebounds in 10+ minutes.
“Roman and Donovan don't play all the time anymore, but they stepped up and made a difference tonight,” said Wofford.
“Our experience and depth were big factors,” said Giovanine, noting NPU (4-21, 2-14 CCIW) was coming off a great game against third-place Illinois Wesleyan and started two freshmen and three juniors. “We had great balance and had a lot of guys contribute.”
In all, a dozen players scored for Augie, which shot 58% (36 of 62) from the field for the game and 56% (10 of 18) on 3s, as no one played more than 24 minutes.
NPU was led by Izaiah Sanders' 18 points, one of four visitors in double-figure scoring.
With the Augie coaches wearing purple t-shirts to recognize the cancer event that is now close to Giovanine after his own health issues a year ago, the physical game took on a black-and-blue feel early with the two teams figuratively trading punches. With 8:27 left in the first half, NPU was playing like a contender and leading 24-23 in a game that eventually tied at 29 with 5:31 left in the opening half.
That was when Augie took over. Jacob Pauley (8 points, 2 rebounds) hit a 3-pointer, Simon finished a fastbreak bucket off one of Jack Jelen's five assists, and Jelen drilled a triple to start a half-ending 14-6 run. Augie opened the second half with a Wofford 3-pointer and two Martin buckets at the rim for a 52-35 lead.
The rout was on from there.