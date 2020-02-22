Augie closes regular-season with rout; secures second place CCIW finish

On what was “Slam Dunk Against Cancer” night and senior night at Carver Center on Saturday, the Augustana men's basketball team was looking to slam the visiting North Park Vikings and secure a runner-up CCIW finish.

While it took a while to gain an advantage, senior Pierson Wofford and the host Vikings did just that. Wofford scored a game-high 24 points and paced a balanced attack as Augie rolled to a 96-73 victory over NPU in the regular-season finale.

“Anytime we can come out here on senior night and get a big 'W' in front of a big crowd and all of our friends and family it means a lot to us,” said Wofford.

The win moved Augie to 18-7 and a 12-4 finish in the rugged CCIW, just two games behind league champ North Central. Those are the top two seeds for next weekend's CCIW Tournament that will be played Friday and Saturday in Naperville.

“It was a great finish to the regular season,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine. “You really want to go into the post-season with some momentum.”

And the Vikings will do just that, led by the play of their seniors who were recognized in their final home game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}