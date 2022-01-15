Augie men come up short in another upset bid

BLOOMINGTON — Coming off an eye-opening upset of nationally 10th-ranked Wheaton on Wednesday, the Augustana College men’s basketball team’s bid for another road upset of a nationally ranked squad came up short Saturday.
Nationally third-ranked Illinois Wesleyan staved off a furious late Vikings rally for an 83-78 CCIW victory inside the Shirk Center.
Augie’s Dan Carr recorded a 28-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead the Vikings, who dropped to 8-7, 3-3 in the league.
“Augustana isn’t into moral victories, but the guys really battled and stayed together against a really good team,” said first-year Augie head coach Tom Jessee. “We just didn’t quite defend well enough to get a win on the road against a good opponent.”
The league-leading Titans (11-2, 4-1 CCIW) never could shake the Vikings. The hosts, however, did open enough of a gap early in the second half to keep the Vikings at bay as IWU led the contest for all but four minutes.
Leading 41-37 at halftime, IWU opened the second half with the first 11 points to forge ahead 52-37, an advantage that Augie never could overcome.
“The start of the second half, we just didn’t get any stops,” said Jessee of that game-turning stretch.
However, Augie battled to the finish, making it a one possession game. A Matt Hanushewsky (16 points) 3-pointer with :39 left cut IWU’s lead to 80-75. After IWU’s Pete Lambesis (12 points) split free throws for an 81-75 score, Augie’s Carter Duwa, who scored 10 points off the bench in his return from an injury, hit another triple from the top of the key with :21 left to make it 81-78.
But IWU’s Luke Yoder (15 points) hit two free throws with :17 left that stretched the lead to two possessions. Augie freshman Nic Giliberto (16 points) missed on a final 3-point attempt that IWU rebounded and ran out the clock.
Matt Leritz scored 26 points to lead four IWU players in double-digits. Nick Roper added 11 as the Titans scored their third-highest point total of the campaign.
“You can be upset that it’s as close as it is or you can realize that’s kind of the league,” said IWU coach Ron Rose, who was back on the bench after missing Wednesday’s win because of COVID-19 issues. “You have to grin out every one that you get and move on. … They made some incredible shots, making shots that they hadn’t made in previous games. I tip my hat to them, they didn’t go away when we got up 15 and had a chance to extend it.”
IWU 81, Augie 48 (women): After appearing to get things on the right track with a Wednesday win, the Augustana College women’s basketball team hit a major road block in the form of hosting Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday.
The Vikings committed 26 turnovers that IWU converted into 35 points in a convincing 81-48 CCIW victory.
Along with the turnover issues, the Vikings shot only 31.5% (17 of 54) from the field, that included just 4 of 24 from 3-point land.
While the Vikings (7-7, 1-4 CCIW) were only able to score six points in the first quarter and 18 in the first half, the Titans (9-6, 6-0 CCIW) put up 18 points in each of the first two quarters to take a commanding 36-18 halftime lead.
Lauren Hall’s double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds led the Vikings. Gabbi Loiz chipped in 10 points and Hannah Simmer returned to the lineup, adding three points and seven rebounds.
IWU’s offense was led by Brooke Lansford (18 points), Kate Palmer (16) and Lauren Huber (12).