Augie men gut out ugly home overtime victory

If you're a fan of clean basketball with a lot of offensive flow, Carver Center was not the place for you Tuesday evening.
If you like gritty, hard-nosed hoops with lots of excitement and unknown turns with just about every possession in the late going, then the Augustana College men's basketball team gave you what you needed.
The young Vikings got a late bucket from senior point guard Luke Johnson to force overtime and then gutted out a thrilling 79-73 overtime victory over visiting St. Mary's of Minnesota in nonconference action.
“It wasn't a work of art, that's for sure,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee after his club moved to 2-1 for the young season. “That was two teams battling to find their way early in the season. I think both teams were playing with some intensity and effort. We made just enough plays down the stretch to get it done.”
There just wasn't a lot of polish as both teams struggled to hold onto the ball at times and grab rebounds, missed plenty of shots (combining for 38% field goal shooting), and had plenty of chances to put away each other at critical points.
“It's big for us,” said Johnson of the victory after stepping up in critical moments to steer the Vikings ship. “Playing those close games is going to help us in the long run; we're going to be playing a lot of tough games over the season.
"We probably should have put them away earlier, but the fact that we can fight through adversity and finish it at the end is really good for us.”
Augie had a lead of 63-58 that moved to 64-60 with 1:51 left in regulation.
But St. Mary's, playing its season opener, scored six straight points to take a 66-64 lead with :35 remaining in regulation.
That was when Johnson came through with a nice dribble-drive for a game-tying layup with :18.1 left in regulation.
After a timeout, St. Mary's got a decent look at a 3-pointer by Noah Frechette (10 points) that bounded deep off the rim as the clock ran out.
In overtime, Johnson (17 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists) hit Augie's first bucket and Nate Ortiz (16 points, 6 rebounds) added another as the Vikings took a 70-67 lead they never lost.
Johnson added another bucket late in the OT and freshman Chase Larsen split free throws with :11.4 left that made it 77-73. Johnson closed it with two free throws with :00.6 left after grabbing a defensive rebound.
A great sign for the Vikings was that they won the overtime without junior standout Daniel Carr scoring — although he was huge on the boards where he was needed most. The returning All-CCIW first-teamer led Augie with 18 points and 17 rebounds, helping the Vikings stay in the game early through a rough start.
The Vikings, who won the board battle 45-39, were the beneficiaries of some St. Mary's struggles early as they were just 1-of-8 from the free-throw line in the first half. Ironically, the Cardinals' scored 11 of their final 15 points in regulation from the charity stripe where they finished 15 of 26.
Despite a rough shooting night (4-for-14) Carter Duwa added 11 points for the Vikings. He tweaked an ankle injury early in the overtime, but after getting looked at did return to the game.
SMU was led by Kareem Anthony-Bello's 14 points and Hunter Phillips' 13.
“I walked into the locker room after the game and they were all sheepish when they're normally more lively,” said Jessee. “I said 'We won the game right?' and they started yelling a bit. … It might not have been great basketball, but you never apologize for a win.”