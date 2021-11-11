Augie men host second ranked foe in early season battle

Dubuque at Augustana

Game notes: The University of Dubuque was ranked No. 16 in the D3hoops.com pre-season poll. … The Augie starting five looks a bit different than it did in Saturday's 90-70 season-opening loss at No. 17 UW-Oshkosh. Part of that is due to the return of shooting guard Carter Duwa, who was held out of the opener as he rehabbed a sprained ankle. “It's huge to have Carter back,” said first-year head coach Tom Jessee. “He's just a real calming veteran presence who can score it and just another veteran guy that knows what we're trying to do defensively as well.” … Junior Nate Ortiz also returns to the Viking lineup after getting 28 minutes (second-highest on the club behind Nic Giliberto's 31) in Saturday's game. That has relegated freshmen Chase Larsen and Matt Hawkins to backup roles. Even with the switches, Jessee says the youngsters will still see plenty of court time. … UD opened with a 68-52 victory over Blackburn on Tuesday. … Coach Robbie Sieverding's Spartans have a distinct Quad-City area feel. Along with starter Sam Kilburg (North Scott HS), they feature local preps Hunter Snyder (Jr., Pleasant Valley HS), Josh Hammer (Jr., Erie HS) and Jaylin McCants (Fr., Galesburg HS) … There is a 5 p.m. JV game between Augie and Dubuque.