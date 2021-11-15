Augie men's basketball: host St. Mary's (Minn.)

Game notes: The Vikings found out a lot about themselves in last Friday's home opener when they upset No. 16-ranked University of Dubuque 80-64. The key now is to keep that focus and build off that outing. … In St. Mary's, the Vikings face a team that received nine points in the 2021-22 D3hoops.com preseason poll. … Augie coach Tom Jessee, coming off his first head coaching victory, said that scouting has been spotty regarding St. Mary's, noting no film was available from the Cardinals' 77-61 exhibition loss to NCAA Division II Winona State on Nov. 7 in a game in which Kareem Anthony-Bello scored 17 points and Raheem Anthony did not play. SMU then had its regular-season opener scheduled for last Friday against Crown College postponed. … Joe Fano is the Cardinals' fourth-year coach. He was a one-time assistant at North Park University in the CCIW, so he is no stranger to these Vikings. His Chicago connections have landed the Cardinals seven players from the Chicagoland area on the roster. … The Cardinals were 14-13 in the 2019-2020 campaign and were 6-2 in the COVID-19 altered 2021 season. … As a note, the University of Dubuque dropped a 95-58 decision to Div. I University of Northern Iowa on Sunday.