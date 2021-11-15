Augie men's basketball: host St. Mary's (Minn.)

Tuesday: Carver Center, 7 p.m.
Twitter: @TJ_DA
Listen in: portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/
Potential starting lineups
ST. MARY'S (MINN.) (0-0) – F: Caden Freetly (6-5, Sr.); C: Nick Falls (6-7, Jr.); G: Shawn Pickford (5-11, Sr.), Kareem Anthony-Bello (6-4, Sr.) & Raheem Anthony (6-4, Jr.).
AUGUSTANA (1-1) – F: Nate Ortiz (6-3, Jr.) 6.5 points per game, 2.0 rebounds per game & Nic Giliberto (6-5, Fr.) 7.5, 2.0; C: Daniel Carr (6-8, Jr.) 17.5, 11.5; G: Luke Johnson (5-11, Sr.) 14.0, 4.0 & Carter Duwa (6-0, Jr.) 15.0, 3.0.
Series: This is just the second meeting ever between the two schools. St. Mary's won that first game 46-42 during the 1938-39 regular season.
Game notes: The Vikings found out a lot about themselves in last Friday's home opener when they upset No. 16-ranked University of Dubuque 80-64. The key now is to keep that focus and build off that outing. … In St. Mary's, the Vikings face a team that received nine points in the 2021-22 D3hoops.com preseason poll. … Augie coach Tom Jessee, coming off his first head coaching victory, said that scouting has been spotty regarding St. Mary's, noting no film was available from the Cardinals' 77-61 exhibition loss to NCAA Division II Winona State on Nov. 7 in a game in which Kareem Anthony-Bello scored 17 points and Raheem Anthony did not play. SMU then had its regular-season opener scheduled for last Friday against Crown College postponed. … Joe Fano is the Cardinals' fourth-year coach. He was a one-time assistant at North Park University in the CCIW, so he is no stranger to these Vikings. His Chicago connections have landed the Cardinals seven players from the Chicagoland area on the roster. … The Cardinals were 14-13 in the 2019-2020 campaign and were 6-2 in the COVID-19 altered 2021 season. … As a note, the University of Dubuque dropped a 95-58 decision to Div. I University of Northern Iowa on Sunday.
Augie coach Tom Jessee: “We're a young team with a little taste of success. We talked about (focus) before practice yesterday and we will again (on Monday). We just need to make sure they understand that, at this point, consistency is what we're looking for. They gave a tremendous effort on Friday night playing the way Augustana teams should be playing and now they've set the bar that they can do that. No we just have to repeat it over and over and over again.”
-- Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com