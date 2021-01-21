Augie men's cagers facing rebuild in Schafer's first season at helm

When you take over a basketball program that has established itself as one of the best in the country with five straight NCAA Division III Sweet 16 appearances prior to last season and battled for league supremacy just about every year in recent memory, the last thing you expect to face is a rebuilding process.
But that is exactly what first-year Augustana College men's coach Steve Schafer is looking at in this unusual 2021 CCIW season.
“We have 15 total guys on our roster, and of our 15 guys five of them have played in a college basketball game,” said Schafer about his Vikings, who open the season Saturday afternoon at Wheaton. “So it's an extremely young and inexperienced team that hasn't been very battle tested.”
The Vikings hope to make the most of a season in which only 12 games will be played ahead of the eight-team league tournament.
“This is a great opportunity for these young guys to get a taste of college ball early in their careers and develop and grow as we build toward the future,” said Schafer of the COVID-19 pandemic-altered season.
Augie features a roster that is drastically different than the one coach Grey Giovanine had for his 21st and final season, a squad that went 18-8 and finished second in the CCIW regular season race with a 12-4 mark.
From that team, the Vikings graduated six regulars, including first-team all-conference selections Pierson Wofford and Micah Martin and second-team pick Austin Elledge.
Since Giovanine's retirement in May, four other players have left the program, including locals Jacob Pauley, Carson Frakes and Jacob Schwerbrock (who opted out after the team came back for practice earlier this month).
That left just five players — senior Jack Jelen, juniors Justin Bottorff and Luke Johnson, and sophomores Matt Hanushewsky and Daniel Carr — with any varsity experience back to lead a young bunch. That fivesome combined to average 16.6 points and 10.4 rebounds last season.
The Vikings also add former Pleasant Valley High School prep Carter Duwa back to the fold this year. An injury and subsequent shoulder surgery left him sidelined all of last season.
“Those are the core guys that we're really going to lean on,” said Schafer. “We're really excited about all of those guys.”
From what he has seen so far, Schafer feels as if Carr and Bottorff can be huge building blocks for where the program is going.
Carr, a 6-9 sophomore center, averaged 4.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in just over eight minutes of action per game last season when he played behind a slew of talented big men.
“Daniel Carr, I think is the best young big man in the league,” said the coach, noting the Colorado prep has been battling knee and ankle injuries since the offseason that included minor knee surgery. “He has unbelievable flashes of brilliance.”
Bottorff, a Quincy Notre Dame prep, averaged 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.6 minutes of action.
“He is a guy who comes in and works his tail off,” said Schafer of the 6-6 forward. “We're hoping he can give us a spark in a starting role.”
Schafer, noting he has already planned on a huge recruiting class coming in this fall, is hoping to piece together enough off the bench to add to any success.
“They're trying to get better every day,” said Schafer of his youngsters. “They're a great group to coach and they're working as hard as they can. We're going to have our ups and downs and some days are going to be better than others.
“We're really trying to emphasize playing hard, fighting every possession and treating every possession like an individual game that we are trying to win. Hopefully we can get enough stops and put together enough great offensive possessions that we give ourselves a great chance to win games this year.”