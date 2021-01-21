Augie men's hoops facing rebuild in Schafer's first season at helm

When you take over a basketball program that has established itself as one of the best in the country with five straight NCAA Division III Sweet 16 appearances prior to last season and battled for league supremacy just about every year in recent memory, the last thing you expect to face is a rebuilding process.

But that is exactly what first-year Augustana College men's coach Steve Schafer is looking at in this unusual 2021 CCIW season.

“We have 15 total guys on our roster, and of our 15 guys five of them have played in a college basketball game,” said Schafer about his Vikings, who open the season Saturday afternoon at Wheaton. “So it's an extremely young and inexperienced team that hasn't been very battle tested.”

The Vikings hope to make the most of a season in which only 12 games will be played ahead of the eight-team league tournament.

“This is a great opportunity for these young guys to get a taste of college ball early in their careers and develop and grow as we build toward the future,” said Schafer of the COVID-19 pandemic-altered season.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com