Augie women drop heartbreaker in overtime

“I saw Macy standing there with her hands in the air,” said the coach of how that final play unfolded. “I don’t know if they called her because she stepped on Macy’s foot or what. Macy wasn’t moving; she was just standing with her hands straight up.

“I had people in the stands tell me that the buzzer went off before the shot was released. I thought it was over. I was shocked when the call was made. I didn’t conceive in my mind that they were calling a foul right there.”

As coach Beinborn said, it was a “crazy” finish to what was a great game between teams that split the regular-season series. Augie led for 36-minutes, 20-seconds of a game that was also tied 14 times for 3:40 and featured 21 lead changes.

The Quad-City kids backed Jones nicely. Macy Beinborn scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds, Gabbi Loiz added 13 points and five rebounds and Justice Edell tossed in 10 points and grabbed two rebounds. Lauren Hall added six points, four rebounds and four steals.

Kendall Sosa led IWU (17-8) with 28 points and was terrific in overtime. Sydney Shanks had 21 points and 13 rebounds.