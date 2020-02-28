Augie women drop heartbreaker in overtime

WHEATON — Senior Lex Jones did everything in her power to will the Augustana women’s basketball team to another victory on Friday in the CCIW Tournament semifinals against Illinois Wesleyan.
The 5-foot-7 guard scored 14 points, grabbed a tournament-record 21 rebounds and swished two clutch free throws with two seconds left in overtime that gave the sixth-seeded Vikings a one-point lead over the second-seeded Titans.
Oh, and she canned a jumper at the end of regulation to get the Vikings into that overtime session.
However, that was as tantalizingly close as the Vikings would get to a CCIW Tournament championship game appearance this weekend.
IWU’s Brooke Lansford grabbed the ensuing in-bounds pass, took a couple of dribbles toward mid-court and launched a woefully short heave toward the basket. But Augie freshman Macy Beinborn was whistled for contact on the play. Lansford stepped to the free-throw line with :00.2 left and swished the first two tosses that gave the Titans a 76-75 victory.
“I have never seen a game end like that in my entire life,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn, still stunned by the outcome as his team’s 14-12 season came to a crashing conclusion. “That was crazy and something I’ll never forget.”
As for the foul, the coach admitted he had no idea it was even whistled.
“I saw Macy standing there with her hands in the air,” said the coach of how that final play unfolded. “I don’t know if they called her because she stepped on Macy’s foot or what. Macy wasn’t moving; she was just standing with her hands straight up.
“I had people in the stands tell me that the buzzer went off before the shot was released. I thought it was over. I was shocked when the call was made. I didn’t conceive in my mind that they were calling a foul right there.”
As coach Beinborn said, it was a “crazy” finish to what was a great game between teams that split the regular-season series. Augie led for 36-minutes, 20-seconds of a game that was also tied 14 times for 3:40 and featured 21 lead changes.
The Quad-City kids backed Jones nicely. Macy Beinborn scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds, Gabbi Loiz added 13 points and five rebounds and Justice Edell tossed in 10 points and grabbed two rebounds. Lauren Hall added six points, four rebounds and four steals.
Kendall Sosa led IWU (17-8) with 28 points and was terrific in overtime. Sydney Shanks had 21 points and 13 rebounds.
That the game made it to overtime was just short of miraculous as IWU outscored Augie 24-13 at the free-throw line. IWU’s Sosa scored on a drive with one second left in regulation to give the Titans a 61-59 lead.
Augie took a timeout and advanced the ball to the front-court. On the ensuing play, senior Mia Lambert (nine points, five assists) found Jones between the corner and the lane where she gathered and shot in one motion with the ball in the air as the horn sounded, swishing through to tie it at 61.
Loiz opened the overtime with an Augie bucket that was countered by Sosa’s 3-pointer. Lambert and Macy Beinborn then connected on back-to-back 3s as Augie went up 69-64 and held a lead until a Sosa three-point play with :25 left gave IWU a 72-71 edge.
Jones then scored in the paint with :14 left, Sosa countering with two free throws with :12 remaining.
Jones then hit her two free throws with :02 left, setting up the final flurry in which IWU pulled out the victory.
Augie overcame 30 turnovers in the game that resulted in 25 IWU points. Augie countered those numbers by out-rebounding the Titans 51-31.
“We played hard. We competed,” said coach Beinborn. “I thought we were the better team tonight and I couldn’t be more proud of the way this group pulled it together, defended from start to finish and played with a lot of heart.
“It’s unfortunate to see it end that way and have that be our seniors’ last memory and last moment. It’s a tough way to end it.”