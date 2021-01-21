Augie women eye lots of basketball success

A great virtue for any team to have is strength in numbers.
And for a number of reasons, that is what the Augustana College women's basketball bunch will be relying on in this short sprint of a season that begins on Saturday.
With 12 games compacted into a five-week stretch and the team getting a slow start because of a positive COVID-19 test that required quarantining, the Vikings will bank on a true team effort as they set sail on what they hope is a productive season.
Finally back on the court for a game after nearly 11 months, coach Mark Beinborn's club brings in a wealth of experience and a hunger that has simmered since a tough 76-75 overtime semifinal ouster in the 2020 CCIW Tournament to tourney winner Illinois Wesleyan.
“After the hard loss we had against Wesleyan last year that ended our season, I think we have a lot of fuel toward beating them and getting back to where we should be and should have been,” said sophomore Gabbi Loiz, a former Alleman High School prep standout. “That's part of it.”
The Vikings have a huge hole in their lineup to fill after the graduation of Lex Jones, a three-time team Most Valuable Player and All-CCIW first-team selection. Beinborn, though, feels as if the pieces are in place to cover that graduation as well as those of fellow starters Mia Lambert and Jeni Crain. Jones (15.4) and Lambert (10.3) were Augie's leading scores last season, and Jones was the team's top rebounder at 11.3 per game.
Still, the ninth-year Augie boss see this as an even more talented bunch that could be building for big things.
“If we had our normal year, the mindset of these players is that they want to win conference and they believe they can do it.” said Beinborn. “We have a very unselfish group. We share the ball. We have a lot of people who can score. They know their roles and know what each other does, and that's huge.”
But things haven't been normal. The season start was pushed back with limited workouts allowed. Then there was a month-long league-wide shutdown from Thanksgiving to New Years Day. The Vikings were back for a week when a positive COVID-19 test shut them down for the last 10 days before returning for Thursday's practice.
The Vikings do return the core of a group that finished 14-13 last season, placed fifth in the CCIW (8-8) and won their opening CCIW Tourney game to reach the semifinals before suffering the heartbreaking loss. Back are six key figures headed by four locals — Loiz; the Rock Island duo of Lauren Hall (second-team All-CCIW selection last season as a sophomore) and Justice Edell (who missed a large portion of her junior season with a knee injury); and former Pleasant Valley prep Macy Beinborn. Also among the returners are juniors Daina Riser and Chaadah Hodges.
Loiz, Hall and Edell all averaged 9-plus points per game last season, and Beinborn averaged nearly eight per game.
Coach Beinborn is excited with his newcomers as well. He said he sees at least three freshmen — Rock Island's Hannah Simmer, 6-foot forward Linnea Johansen, and combo guard Grace Nestich — seeing playing time from the start.
“We have some newcomers, a couple of freshmen that could definitely be good for our success,” said Loiz. “They have some stuff that they are bringing to the table that could really help us — some of the things we were missing last year.”
The coach said that his rotation could go as many as 12 deep, especially with the recent 10-day layoff that will affect conditioning. The Vikings just returned to the floor for practice on Thursday and will have only two workouts before hosting Wheaton at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We're going to have to play with some depth,” said Beinborn. “We haven't had enough practice time yet to see it all come together. … I'm curious to see how it does comes together. It's all still unfolding since we've only had a handful of practices.”