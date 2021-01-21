Augie women eye lots of basketball success

Still, the ninth-year Augie boss see this as an even more talented bunch that could be building for big things.

“If we had our normal year, the mindset of these players is that they want to win conference and they believe they can do it.” said Beinborn. “We have a very unselfish group. We share the ball. We have a lot of people who can score. They know their roles and know what each other does, and that's huge.”

But things haven't been normal. The season start was pushed back with limited workouts allowed. Then there was a month-long league-wide shutdown from Thanksgiving to New Years Day. The Vikings were back for a week when a positive COVID-19 test shut them down for the last 10 days before returning for Thursday's practice.

The Vikings do return the core of a group that finished 14-13 last season, placed fifth in the CCIW (8-8) and won their opening CCIW Tourney game to reach the semifinals before suffering the heartbreaking loss. Back are six key figures headed by four locals — Loiz; the Rock Island duo of Lauren Hall (second-team All-CCIW selection last season as a sophomore) and Justice Edell (who missed a large portion of her junior season with a knee injury); and former Pleasant Valley prep Macy Beinborn. Also among the returners are juniors Daina Riser and Chaadah Hodges.