Augie women fall to Carthage in CCIW action

After getting bad news about one of their top players this week, the Augustana women's basketball team was searching for something good to happen Saturday evening.
It didn't work out that way in a 62-49 setback to visiting Carthage in CCIW action at the Carver Center.
Coach Mark Beinborn's club found out late in the week that sophomore Linnea Johansen tore her ACL in last Saturday's setback at Millikin and is done for the season. Beinborn said the emerging standout will have surgery.
And that left Augie scrambling to make up for a young player who was rounding into form.
On Saturday, Beinborn played 10 players searching for the right combinations on both ends. Between the new rotations and foul trouble, Augie was left confounded in its third straight loss that dropped its record to 5-4, 0-2 in the CCIW.
“We've got a young group and I've been hesitant on some of these and playing our older kids a few too many minutes, and they've been getting really tired and beat up,” said Beinborn. "We're not going to wait for next year. We're going to get them in and see what they can do."
While spreading around the minutes as his team battled the foul issues, the Vikings had nine players with 8-plus minutes of action. Rock Island sophomore Hannah Simmer was one of three with 30-plus minutes, and she led Augie with 14 points.
Junior Gabbi Loiz added nine points in 30 minutes of action, while Erin Morrisey had the hot hand early and finished with eight points in 16-plus minutes.
Lauren Hall, despite foul troubles, led the Vikings with nine rebounds as she scored five points.
Augie got off to a solid start, holding Carthage to 8.3% shooting from the field in the first quarter, the Firebirds making just 1 of 12 shots. But the guests warmed up and finished shooting 39.1% (18 of 46) from the field, getting two key fourth-quarter 3-pointers from senior Lauren Herrmann (game-high 17 points) that all but sealed the contest.
Augie led 10-5 after the first quarter, but Carthage tied it at 25 at halftime. Carthage scored 10 of the first 13 points in the third to take a lead it never lost.
The Vikings got as close as 49-47 with 5:16 left in the contest. Loiz converted a three-point play, Simmer hit a free throw and Hall two more freebies to get the Vikings right back in the game.
From that point, though, Carthage closed on a 13-2 run as the Vikings also did themselves no favors in that final frame. In rally mode and needing points, the Vikings hit just 2 of 13 shots, missing all nine attempts from 3-point land.
The 49 points was the lowest output of the season for the Vikings, who shot 36% (18 of 50) from the field and 20.7% (6-29) on 3s.