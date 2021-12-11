Augie women fall to Carthage in CCIW action

After getting bad news about one of their top players this week, the Augustana women's basketball team was searching for something good to happen Saturday evening.

It didn't work out that way in a 62-49 setback to visiting Carthage in CCIW action at the Carver Center.

Coach Mark Beinborn's club found out late in the week that sophomore Linnea Johansen tore her ACL in last Saturday's setback at Millikin and is done for the season. Beinborn said the emerging standout will have surgery.

And that left Augie scrambling to make up for a young player who was rounding into form.

On Saturday, Beinborn played 10 players searching for the right combinations on both ends. Between the new rotations and foul trouble, Augie was left confounded in its third straight loss that dropped its record to 5-4, 0-2 in the CCIW.

“We've got a young group and I've been hesitant on some of these and playing our older kids a few too many minutes, and they've been getting really tired and beat up,” said Beinborn. "We're not going to wait for next year. We're going to get them in and see what they can do."