Augie women glad to be back on the basketball court

“At first, it was really disappointing,” said Hall of being out of the gym between Thanksgiving and New Year's. “We worked so hard during October and November. When they shut us down, we were all really disappointed; they shut us down the day before we were going to get go up-and-down the court.”

However, the physical side was just one aspect. Being away from friends and teammates took a toll, they said.

“Not being in rhythm of basketball, and seeing basketball on TV still and sitting at home watching it, was really hard,” said Macy Beinborn. “There were just a few breakdowns this winter about it.”

She was serious.

Being away was bitter.

“It’s draining being in the house all day,” said Macy Beinborn. “You get to the gym and do an hour or two and then go home and sit all day. You don’t get to connect with your teammates and you don’t get to come in and get your shots in. Like I said, sitting there and watching others get to play is a huge drain mentally.”

Being back for whatever type of season might unfold is surely sweet.