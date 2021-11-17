Augie women humbled in learning-experience loss to No. 18 Warhawks

After getting off to a 3-0 start to the season, the Augustana College women's basketball team got a dose of harsh reality Wednesday evening at the Carver Center.
The Vikings had a rough game against a talented and poised University of Wisconsin-Whitewater team that brought a No. 18 ranking into the contest and schooled the Vikings in a 65-53 decision.
At times, the game wasn't as close as the final score indicated as the young Vikings turned the ball over 28 times and had issues even getting into an offense, let alone score. At others, Augie showed signs of playing with one of the elite NCAA Division III programs in the country.
After scoring the first two buckets of the game and eventually leading 8-7, the Vikings only scored once on the final 5:24 of the first quarter as turnovers and rushed shots caused issues. That allowed the 4-0 Warhawks to move to a 15-10 lead they never lost, growing the margin to 38-27 by halftime.
“I wouldn't say we were psyched out,” said former Rock Island prep Hannah Simmer of that first half. “We just had our own mental difficulties that we couldn't get past. We had our own things that we had to worry about instead of worrying about the other teams.”
Simmer, who didn't get the start as the Vikings tried to match UW-W's height, finished strong. The sophomore led the Vikings with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds with nine of those points coming in the fourth quarter when Augie got as close as 11 points.
A much better fourth quarter in which they outscored the guests 17-12 gave the Vikings some optimism and a better path to improvement.
“That was a wakeup call that we just can't walk out there and expect to do things,” said Simmer of the team getting brought back to earth after three solid victories. “We have to actually put in the effort all 40 minutes of the game and show that we want to win the whole entire teim instead of just showing up.”
Playing short-handed without backup point guard Emily Brenneisen (in concussion protocol) and already without transfer Presley Case (ACL surgery), Augie was sloppy in handling UW-W's constant pressure – mostly in the half-court.
That, though, was the Warhawks' game plan as they turned the 28 turnovers into 28 points.
“We know, especially on the road, you never now how you're going to shoot, so we rely on our defense to keep us in games,” said UW-W coach Keri Carollo, whose club has scheduled three CCIW teams for non-conference clashes. “I preach it constantly that we can always rely on our defense if our shooting is going to be hot or miss. We talk about trying to take away what teams do well and I felt the pressure tired them out a little bit. Turning people over is our goal – trying to get as many turnovers as we can.”
Despite the ugly loss, Augie coach Mark Beinborn saw a number of positives from his group that also got 11 points from Macy Beinborn and nine from Lauren Hall, who also grabbed eight rebounds.
“That's a lot of pressure; that's what national programs look like, that's what they're used to playing and that's how they play,” said Coach Beinborn, who was pleased with his defense that held the guests to 38% shooting. “We, as a young, group, gotta figure out how to take that kind of pressure and play with poise. … They had to figure out what they could do against them. You can talk about it and prepare in practice only so much. Facing it it is something they needed to face and that's why we play teams like that in the non-conference.
“If we don't turn it over 30 times, we have a good chance of winning that game.”
The Vikings also needed to figure out a way to stop UW-W All-American Aleah Grundahl. The junior erupted for 27 points and had seven of her team's 16 steals. Maggie Trautsch (14) and Rebekah Schumacher (10) also scored in double digits as the Warhawks' starters scored all but three points.