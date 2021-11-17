Augie women humbled in learning-experience loss to No. 18 Warhawks

A much better fourth quarter in which they outscored the guests 17-12 gave the Vikings some optimism and a better path to improvement.

“That was a wakeup call that we just can't walk out there and expect to do things,” said Simmer of the team getting brought back to earth after three solid victories. “We have to actually put in the effort all 40 minutes of the game and show that we want to win the whole entire teim instead of just showing up.”

Playing short-handed without backup point guard Emily Brenneisen (in concussion protocol) and already without transfer Presley Case (ACL surgery), Augie was sloppy in handling UW-W's constant pressure – mostly in the half-court.

That, though, was the Warhawks' game plan as they turned the 28 turnovers into 28 points.

“We know, especially on the road, you never now how you're going to shoot, so we rely on our defense to keep us in games,” said UW-W coach Keri Carollo, whose club has scheduled three CCIW teams for non-conference clashes. “I preach it constantly that we can always rely on our defense if our shooting is going to be hot or miss. We talk about trying to take away what teams do well and I felt the pressure tired them out a little bit. Turning people over is our goal – trying to get as many turnovers as we can.”