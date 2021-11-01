Augie women look to shoot past predicted finish

Those in the Augustana College women’s basketball program found out last season what it was like to have a year of competition all but taken away from them during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To say that they are working even harder to make up for only getting in 10 games in an adapted season might be a gross understatement and they feel as if that hard work will put them in a position to contend in the upcoming CCIW race.
Veteran coach Mark Beinborn and his rebuilt coaching staff didn’t hold back in getting them prepared, either.
“We borderline tortured them,” said Beinborn with a wry smile when describing pre-season workouts.
His players didn’t argue that description of the workouts. They also welcomed them.
“We were pushed this pre-season in ways that are unexplainable and I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” said Lauren Hall, a senior from Rock Island. “But it’s made us totally stronger mentally.”
Former Alleman prep Gabbi Loiz said that work is going to go a long way to any Viking success this season.
“That really got us into condition because last year we really weren’t conditioned well considering COVID and going into quarantine every two weeks, it seemed like," she said. “This year, we have the speed, the power and the endurance and a lot of it is because of those (drills) that we have to run.”
The Vikings also have plenty of motivation after being picked by league coaches to finish sixth in the nine-team conference.
“We saw the article and printed it out and it’s in our locker room that we were picked sixth this year,” said Hall. “We look at that every day before and after practice and that is definitely motivation for us.”
While there’s plenty of motivation, the Vikings also feature plenty of talent to go with it — some of it returning and some of it new to the program. Augie returns a bulk of its production from the past two seasons with Hall, Loiz and fellow juniors Macy Beinborn (Pleasant Valley High School) and Kylie Jozwik. Also back in the fold are sophomores Hannah Simmer (Rock Island), Grace Nestich and Linnea Johnson.
Coach Beinborn is optimistic that the hard work in the preseason will pay off. So are his players.
“We have every piece of the puzzle, I would say,” said Hall, noting winning conference is a goal of this team as it chases favored Millikin and Wheaton among other squads.
One of those pieces, though, wasn’t at Monday’s media day festivities at Carver Center and won’t be playing at all this season. Sophomore guard Presley Case, a former North Scott High School standout who transferred into the program this summer and was expected to start at point guard, had surgery on Monday to repair a torn ACL.
“We did have a big major piece get hurt in the pre-season, but you know, people gotta step up and people have stepped up. I think this year is going to be a really exciting year.”
With Pace out, that moves Nestich into a more prominent role and takes away a little of Augie’s depth that will go about four deep into a very young bench.
Coach Beinborn said that three new additions to the program — freshmen Emma Berg and Emily Brenneisen along with non-traditional sophomore Erin Morrisey — will be asked to step into contributing roles.
“We work hard. We really, really, really push each other. They’re very competitive and they’re a tough group and we shoot the ball very well,” said Coach Beinborn in describing his team. “It’s a group that has bought in and they work hard and really embrace that family concept. They push each other every day and want to win.”