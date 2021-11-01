Augie women look to shoot past predicted finish

Those in the Augustana College women’s basketball program found out last season what it was like to have a year of competition all but taken away from them during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To say that they are working even harder to make up for only getting in 10 games in an adapted season might be a gross understatement and they feel as if that hard work will put them in a position to contend in the upcoming CCIW race.

Veteran coach Mark Beinborn and his rebuilt coaching staff didn’t hold back in getting them prepared, either.

“We borderline tortured them,” said Beinborn with a wry smile when describing pre-season workouts.

His players didn’t argue that description of the workouts. They also welcomed them.

“We were pushed this pre-season in ways that are unexplainable and I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” said Lauren Hall, a senior from Rock Island. “But it’s made us totally stronger mentally.”

Former Alleman prep Gabbi Loiz said that work is going to go a long way to any Viking success this season.