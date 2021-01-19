Augie women need out of quarantine to play Saturday

When the Augustana women's basketball team takes the court on Saturday for its season opener, the Vikings will be at a bigger disadvantage than any other team entering the delayed and truncated CCIW season.
Because of one positive COVID-19 test within the team, coach Mark Beinborn's club has been in quarantine and not practiced since Jan. 10.
Beinborn said the 10-day quarantine ends Thursday. All players and coaches will be tested, and he said those who test negative will be allowed to practice and be available for Saturday's 2 p.m. game at Carver Center against Wheaton.
“We'll get two days of practice in and play,” he said. "… It's a tough one, but when we get to play, we'll go play.”
That will be a welcome relief for the players as they put a long 11 months since their last action behind them and hit the floor.
“Honestly, I feel like it's almost like we were expecting it to happen,” said former Alleman standout Gabbi Loiz, an Augie sophomore. “Things can never go perfectly for us; there always has to be (something go wrong) when we get so close to where we want to be.”
After a mandatory shutdown between the Thanksgiving and New Year's holidays, the Vikings returned to practice on Jan. 2. At that time, all players tested negative for COVID-19 and were practicing for just over a week before a positive test shut down in-person team activities.
The layoff obviously presents a number of issues. Not only will the Vikings have missed nearly two weeks of conditioning, but they also lost time implementing many offensive and defensive principles.
“It clearly changed a lot,” said Beinborn of missing two weeks. “Approach-wise when we get back on the floor we'll have two hour-and-half practices in two days to get in everything we would have gotten in in the last two weeks.
“We're ready defensively in the sense of knowing our concepts. … Offensively, we don't have a lot in and we'll work on our motion and just add things from game-to-game, I guess. We'll just play our way into getting better.”
Zoom meetings have allowed the team to go over concepts as a group. Other than that, Beinborn said his players have been on their own to do whatever workouts they can to stay in shape.
Loiz said that each player has been doing what they can to be ready for the return to practices as they look forward to the season opener.
“Trainers sent us home workouts to do and that's really all we can do,” she said.
Knowing conditioning will be lacking, the coach said frequent substitutions will be imperative and that everyone available will more than likely get court time against one of the top teams in the league.
“We know they are doing stuff on their own,” said Beinborn of his players doing what they can to stay in shape under trying circumstances. “But you just can't simulate practice and scrimmaging and game-speed on your own.”