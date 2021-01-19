Augie women need out of quarantine to play Saturday

The layoff obviously presents a number of issues. Not only will the Vikings have missed nearly two weeks of conditioning, but they also lost time implementing many offensive and defensive principles.

“It clearly changed a lot,” said Beinborn of missing two weeks. “Approach-wise when we get back on the floor we'll have two hour-and-half practices in two days to get in everything we would have gotten in in the last two weeks.

“We're ready defensively in the sense of knowing our concepts. … Offensively, we don't have a lot in and we'll work on our motion and just add things from game-to-game, I guess. We'll just play our way into getting better.”

Zoom meetings have allowed the team to go over concepts as a group. Other than that, Beinborn said his players have been on their own to do whatever workouts they can to stay in shape.

Loiz said that each player has been doing what they can to be ready for the return to practices as they look forward to the season opener.

“Trainers sent us home workouts to do and that's really all we can do,” she said.