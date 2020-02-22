Augie women rally for win, clinch CCIW Tournament berth

Gabbi Loiz had just missed a pair of free throws when she headed back to the free-throw line with 34 seconds left in Saturday's crucial CCIW contest against North Park at Carver Center.

On senior night, all eyes were on the Augustana freshman and she responded. Her two free throws closed out a personal run of nine straight points in the final four minutes that proved to be the difference as Augie rallied from a horrible first half to knock off second-place North Park 62-56 in the regular-season finale.

“It just kind of worked out that way,” said Loiz of being the key down the stretch as she finished with a team-high 13 points. “I know my teammates trust me and I trust them. “We were just working for the best and what we needed to get where we needed to go.”

That ended up being into the league tournament. Augie (13-12, 8-8 CCIW) came into the game battling to earn one of the six spots in the tourney that begins next week.

“We knew going in that there were nine scenarios and seven of them put us in," Viking coach Mark Beinborn said. "The easiest thing for us to do was win the game.”

Augie, which earned the fifth seed, will play Tuesday on the road at fourth-seeded Millikin (16-9, 9-7 CCIW). The Big Blue have beaten Augie twice this season.

