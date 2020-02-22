Augie women rally for win, clinch CCIW Tournament berth

Gabbi Loiz had just missed a pair of free throws when she headed back to the free-throw line with 34 seconds left in Saturday's crucial CCIW contest against North Park at Carver Center.
On senior night, all eyes were on the Augustana freshman and she responded. Her two free throws closed out a personal run of nine straight points in the final four minutes that proved to be the difference as Augie rallied from a horrible first half to knock off second-place North Park 62-56 in the regular-season finale.
“It just kind of worked out that way,” said Loiz of being the key down the stretch as she finished with a team-high 13 points. “I know my teammates trust me and I trust them. “We were just working for the best and what we needed to get where we needed to go.”
That ended up being into the league tournament. Augie (13-12, 8-8 CCIW) came into the game battling to earn one of the six spots in the tourney that begins next week.
“We knew going in that there were nine scenarios and seven of them put us in," Viking coach Mark Beinborn said. "The easiest thing for us to do was win the game.”
Augie, which earned the fifth seed, will play Tuesday on the road at fourth-seeded Millikin (16-9, 9-7 CCIW). The Big Blue have beaten Augie twice this season.
While Loiz put the hosts in position to pull off the upset, senior Mia Lambert closed the lid on the affair, in which Augie trailed by double digits in the first half. The former Macomb prep calmly sank four free throws in the final 20 seconds.
Along with Loiz's 13 points, senior Lex Jones added 11 to go with her game-high 16 rebounds and senior Jeni Crain tossed in 10 points.
Jayla Johnson's 17 points and 13 rebounds led three in double-digit scoring for North Park.
NPU (17-8, 10-6 CCIW) dominated play early by controlling the boards and converting 15 second-chance points in the first half. It scored the first eight points of the game — as Augie started 0-5 from the field — and built a double-digit lead before the end of the first frame. NPU led 32-23 at halftime and was ahead 38-29 before the game turned.
And, of course, it was Loiz who started an 11-0 run that allowed Augie to take its first lead of the game at the 1:29 mark of the quarter when freshman Macy Beinborn hit a big 3 from the left wing.
The third quarter ended with a tie at 40, and Crain opened the fourth with another triple. But the fourth quarter became a foul-fest and two huge 3-pointers got NPU back into the lead before the start of Loiz's run tied the game at 51.
“In the second half, I thought we shared the ball better, did a great job of defending, and showed the discipline that we needed,” said Coach Beinborn. “Again, it came down to toughness. This team is tough and has fought through a lot of adversity. We did that again tonight.”