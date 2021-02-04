Augie women's basketball team paused again after positive test

How many times can the world of college basketball get turned upside down?
Don't ask the Augustana College women's team.
For the second time in roughly a month, coach Mark Beinborn's club has been relegated back into quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test, the program put on pause for the next 10 days and the Vikings' next four games postponed.
That news came a day after the NCAA Division III Administrative Committee announced that all Division III championships for winter sports were being canceled. It is the second straight year the winter sports will not crown champions as the COVID-19 pandemic halted tournament play that had begun last March.
Augie basketball player Lauren Hall succinctly summed up both of those situations: “It's just heartbreaking news after heartbreaking news,” she said.
Despite hopes that the frustrations of 2020 would be put to rest and that things would get better in the new year, it has seemingly been a continuation of more agony on the athletics front.
The CCIW women's basketball race is a jumbled mess. Because of “indeterminate” COVID-19 test results, the Illinois Wesleyan women's team has yet to play a game, with Thursday's originally scheduled contest against North Central postponed by the weather. With Augie's Thursday game against Millikin postponed, IWU and the Big Blue shuffled schedules and added a make-up game on the fly.
That may be how things are done from here on out.
Augustana Athletic Director Mike Zapolski said tight scheduling in an already compacted season might not allow time to squeeze in makeup games. In fact, he said that the remainder of the schedule may be subject to change after the NCAA's decision to not hold winter championships.
“Who knows what's going to happen now that there's no Division III championships,” he said. “Decisions are going to have to be made if we're playing the conference tournament or not. Are we just going to play some more games? At this point in time, I think the simple and correct answer is that those (four women's basketball) games have been postponed.”
Zapolski was not surprised that the NCAA made the decision to scrap winter championships and said he had been warning his coaches that this decision loomed. Numbers were trending in the wrong direction to meet percentage requirements of schools participating because of the pandemic. The size of fields for winter and spring championships had already been cut in the fall because of those participation percentages.
“It's definitely disheartening news to have the national tournament taken away for the second straight year for these kids at our level,” said first-year Augie men's basketball coach Steve Schafer. “You feel for our guys and the players at other schools in our level that aren't going to be able to compete for a national championship. That's what you play for every single year and to have it taken away two years straight is disheartening.”
Zapolski said that more answers on how the seasons will proceed might come from Monday's virtual meeting of the league's ADs.
“We will see if we make alterations to our current plans or just go with what our current plans are,” he said. “It will be interesting to see what is discussed, but at this point in time, nothing has changed for the short term.”
In the near future, though, Beinborn is well equipped to navigate his squad through another quarantine.
“It is what it is. We don't have anybody that's feeling sick and that's good,” he said. “Health is the No. 1 concern.”
The other advantage the Vikings have now as compared to their preseason quarantine is that they have tape of themselves to watch and learn from, he said. That will be the focus as they stay off the court until next Friday.
Citing health concerns, Beinborn is also happy that his team will not have to jump right back into action. Earlier, they got out of quarantine and played their season opener two days later. When this quarantine ends, the Vikings will have four days of workouts before hosting league-leading North Park on Feb. 16.
“Canceling these games was an administrative decision that I support because I didn't want to jump back into practice for one day and play again after being off that long,” said Beinborn. “We'll get a couple days of practice in and reschedule games to play and again enjoy every minute we get to be on that floor.”
The Vikings had won three straight games since dropping their opener and had just started to figure out some things and come together with the new players who were breaking into the lineup.
“It does kind of suck, because we felt like we were getting back to being in basketball shape and hitting our groove,” said Hall. “Putting a pause on that puts a pause on everything we worked for. ...
“I don't even know how to feel anymore about it,” she said. “Our team just does not have good luck.”