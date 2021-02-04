Augie women's basketball team paused again after positive test

Zapolski said that more answers on how the seasons will proceed might come from Monday's virtual meeting of the league's ADs.

“We will see if we make alterations to our current plans or just go with what our current plans are,” he said. “It will be interesting to see what is discussed, but at this point in time, nothing has changed for the short term.”

In the near future, though, Beinborn is well equipped to navigate his squad through another quarantine.

“It is what it is. We don't have anybody that's feeling sick and that's good,” he said. “Health is the No. 1 concern.”

The other advantage the Vikings have now as compared to their preseason quarantine is that they have tape of themselves to watch and learn from, he said. That will be the focus as they stay off the court until next Friday.

Citing health concerns, Beinborn is also happy that his team will not have to jump right back into action. Earlier, they got out of quarantine and played their season opener two days later. When this quarantine ends, the Vikings will have four days of workouts before hosting league-leading North Park on Feb. 16.