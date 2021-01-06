Augie's Hill honored on D3hoops.com all-decade team

Hunter Hill, who helped lead the Augustana College men’s basketball program to a 95-23 record, a pair of CCIW championships and three NCAA Division III Tournament appearances from 2012-16, has been named to D3hoops.com’s All-Decade team. The organization’s 25-player list is comprised of athletes who competed during the period from 2009-10 until 2019-20. Hill was a third team selection.

A three-time Viking MVP, Hill spearheaded Augustana’s run to the 2015 national championship game as a junior. The 5-foot-9 point guard led Coach Grey Giovanine’s 27-5 CCIW-champion squad in scoring (15.5 ppg), assists (89), 3-point field goals (52), free throw percentage (a school-record .919) and free throws made (148), while sharing the team lead with 37 steals. One of the season’s highlights was Hill’s scintillating 41-point outburst in a 96-94 double-overtime victory over reigning national champion Wisconsin-Whitewater. The CCIW’s Co-Most Outstanding Player was a first team All-Central Region pick by D3hoops and was named a second team All-American by D3hoops, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and Basketball Times.