Augie's Hill honored on D3hoops.com all-decade team

Hunter Hill, who helped lead the Augustana College men’s basketball program to a 95-23 record, a pair of CCIW championships and three NCAA Division III Tournament appearances from 2012-16, has been named to D3hoops.com’s All-Decade team. The organization’s 25-player list is comprised of athletes who competed during the period from 2009-10 until 2019-20. Hill was a third team selection.
A three-time Viking MVP, Hill spearheaded Augustana’s run to the 2015 national championship game as a junior. The 5-foot-9 point guard led Coach Grey Giovanine’s 27-5 CCIW-champion squad in scoring (15.5 ppg), assists (89), 3-point field goals (52), free throw percentage (a school-record .919) and free throws made (148), while sharing the team lead with 37 steals. One of the season’s highlights was Hill’s scintillating 41-point outburst in a 96-94 double-overtime victory over reigning national champion Wisconsin-Whitewater. The CCIW’s Co-Most Outstanding Player was a first team All-Central Region pick by D3hoops and was named a second team All-American by D3hoops, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and Basketball Times.
Hill was a consensus first team All-American as a senior after leading the Vikings to a second straight CCIW title and a school record-tying 29 wins against just two losses. He again led Augustana in scoring (14.3 ppg), assists (111), three-point field goals (52), free throw percentage (.898) and free throws made (115) and was named the CCIW’s Most Outstanding Player, becoming the first Viking since John Laing (1972 & 1973) to capture the award twice. His list of postseason accolades also included NABC and D3hoops Central Region Player of the Year. D3hoops, the NABC and Hero Sports all named Hill to their All-America first teams.
When he graduated in 2016, Hill was seventh on Augustana’s career scoring list (1,361), ranked third in 3-point field goals (157) and free throws made (392), fourth in free throws attempted (439), tied for fourth in games played (111), 11th in assists (267), 12th in three-point percentage (.419) and tied for 15th in steals (105).