AUGUSTANA BASKETBALL: Defensive woes cost Vikings in season opener

The Augustana College men’s basketball team tries to build its attack around the defensive end of the court.

Needless to say, the Vikings don’t want to get too many games in the 90s.

However, without a way to stop an attacking UW-Whitewater club in Tuesday’s opener at the Carver Center, the hosting Vikings dropped a 95-90 decision to the Warhawks.

“Defensive clinic,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee shaking his head after the contest.

“We’re not in the business of trying to outscore our opponent; that’s not how Augustana basketball is played. Clearly, we have some work to do.”

The Warhawks, also a young team trying to rebuild, presented the Vikings with some matchup issues.

“They have great shot-makers,” said Augie senior Dan Carr, who finished with game-highs of 32 points and 16 rebounds despite rolling his ankle midway through the first half. “With guys like that you have to crowd them a bit and we had too many breakdowns and too many middle penetration drives and not enough communication … Just a lot that we’ve got to clean up.”

The defensive woes also were costly in keeping the rotations clean. Tyler Knuth and Chase Larsen each had four fouls, the former getting in early foul trouble and only seeing 8 minutes, 29 seconds of game action.

The foul issues also led to another key factor in deciding the game. The Warhawks turned 24 Vikings fouls into a 28-of-36 effort from the foul line and outscored the Vikings by 13 on free throws.

The Vikings didn’t help themselves by only shooting 15 of 24 from the line, making just 7 of 14 in the second half.

“You gotta step up and stick free throws in crunch time,” Jessee said. “We will.”

It was a hotly contested contest throughout. The first half featured five ties — at 14 (after Augie jumped out to a 12-5 lead), 21, 32, 37 and 42 which was the halftime score. There were three more ties early in the second half before the Warhawks took the lead for good after breaking the final tie at 55.

Augie’s last lead was at 50-49 when Carr hit the third of his five 3-pointers at the 16:47 mark.

UW-W’s largest lead came at 76-67 with 6:10 left during a stretch in which freshman Miles Barnstable hit five straight free throws. He finished 15 of 16 from the line as he and junior Trevon Chislom each scored 27 points.

Despite playing from behind the entire second half, the Vikings got to within 78-77 with 3:20 left, ironically making a run when they forced two of UW-W’s 11 turnovers.

Carr hit a 3, Matt Hawkins (nine points, three assists) buried a long jumper, Larsen (nine points, six boards) added a wing jumper and Carr hit his final triple.

But Chislom answered with his fourth straight 3-pointer to thwart that run.

“There’s just a lot that we’ve got to clean up,” Carr said. “We got exposed on the defensive end in the second half. We know we can outscore any team, but especially in the CCIW you gotta dig deep in on that defensive end. That’s our biggest key.”

Offensively, the Vikings had a few bright spots, including Matt Hanushewsky also adding 10 points.

“We had 13 offensive rebounds, scored 90 points and played well offensively with only 11 turnovers and shot 53% from the field and 45% from 3,” Jessee said. “I’m encouraged by our offense and that’s a good thing.

“We just need to shore things up and keep getting better on the defensive end and we will.”